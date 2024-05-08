GamingFortnite

Fortnite players disappointed with Chapter 5 Season 2’s “bare bones” storyline

Daniel Appleford
Fortnite C5S2Epic Games

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 draws to a close, players are left with a sense of disappointment over the lack of engaging story quests.

Fortnite took on the tall task of incorporating Greek mythology into its universe for Season 2, complete with skins, mythic items, and locations. However, players criticized the main storyline quest for lacking a compelling narrative.

Players delve into the storyline and embark on quests through the scrying pools scattered across the map. The Oracle would dole out tasks to players, ranging from retrieving items and eliminating deities to lengthy dialogues.

However, players have expressed dissatisfaction with the ‘bare bones‘ nature of the story in comparison to previous seasons. One user even called Fortnite Chapter 3 Seasons 1 and 2 the best example of storyline quest design, highlighting the lack of depth in the current seasonal narrative.

“Honestly I really don’t like the story from this or last season. It’s good that this one had more dialogue and a voice attached to it, but both seasons have felt really dull story-wise, especially with the presentation,” said another. 

Despite the underwhelming story, one bright spot was the commendable voice acting for The Oracle. 

“Out of all the Olympus quests they had for the story, the only takeaway I had is…The voice actress for The Oracle carried,” said one user on Reddit

At the end of April, Fortnite’s content calendar leaked, detailing upcoming collaborations for the remainder of the year, and revealed a teaser image for the next Fortnite season. Based on the image alone, there will likely be some form of post-apocalyptic theme behind it.

Yet, players are suggesting that the following season’s narrative may not even exist based on how this season has unfolded.

