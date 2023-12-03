Fortnite LEGO Mode: Release date, skins, open world & more

Fortnite and LEGO have teamed up for an epic collab that’s sure to have you building memories (and maybe even some real LEGO sets). Dive into a brand new open-world map, deck yourself in LEGO-themed skins, and you may even be able to recreate your Fortnite adventures with real bricks in the near future.

Chapter 4 Season OG has officially come to a close with the conclusion of The Big Bang event on December 2. The event started by blowing up the current ‘OG’ map before taking the player through some upcoming game modes. One of which is the highly anticipated collaboration with LEGO.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The LEGO collab was first leaked through the Big Bang countdown on the game’s main screen. In the top left corner of the screen, a LEGO Loot Llama can be seen swirling around in a galaxy. This was the first ‘official’ teaser for the collaboration.

Now that the event has ended, here is everything we know about Fortnite x LEGO collab.

Contents

LEGO open-world survival

The main focus of the LEGO Fortnite collaboration is the new open-world game mode. In this mode, players must build their way through the crafting survival adventure. While similar to the idea of Fortnite’s battle royal, in this new game mode, players will be launched into a LEGO-fied world where everything will be made out of LEGOs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Features

Health and energy – A system for HP and energy levels.

Camps – Will allow players to sleep in beds to restore health and energy.

Mining – Able to mine props and ores on the map.

Crafting – Craft items using Workbenches from the materials collected.

Building – Able to build using a tool with 9 slots.

Vendors – Able to buy items from vendors.

Enemies – Able to fight different enemies on the map that will drop items.

Pets – You will be able to have your own pet.

In-Game items

LEGO Stud Gun

Workbenches

Beds

Fences

Catapults & Prankster Catapults

Map Markers

Ziplines

Trinkets (Bugg Gear/ Potions)

Classes

Adventurer

Dreamer

Explorer

Homesteader

Movement

Sliding

Swimming

Gliding

Flying

Running

Walking

Falling (with Fall Damage)

LEGO Fortnite skin

There is no official news surrounding Fortnite LEGO skins in game. However, the survival game mode will have players playing as LEGO figures. This will be in line with the LEGO-themed world accompanied by the survival game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fortnite has collaborated with other companies in the past to release themed skins, such as other video game titles, movies, TV, and more. So the idea of a LEGO Fortnite skin is not out of the question, but it has yet to be confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite LEGO sets

There is some speculation surrounding the release of actual Fortnite LEGO sets to come with the collaboration. Although like the Fortnite skins, nothing has been confirmed. The speculation comes from a tweet from the official LEGO account which has a picture of a Loot Llama that has been built out of LEGO pieces. However, this could also have just been a teaser for the upcoming game mode.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – everything we know about the Fortnite LEGO collab so far. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins