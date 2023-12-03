Every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is here and brings a wide range of new weaponry and items to the game’s loot pool. When you like to be armed while working for the Underground, you’ll need to know about all the weapons that are available in the game. Here’s a list of every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has finally arrived and brings a more combat-focused update for players this time around. The season is called Underground and a mob crew roams around the island with their henchmen.
Either aboard the train or your own sports car, players can travel between 11 new POIs and eliminate your opponents to secure a Victory Royale. As tradition in every new Fortnite season, this one as well makes significant changes with the loot pool as it adds several new items and weapons for players to choose from.
Additionally, Epic Games has also unvaulted and vaulted certain weapons to make the loop pool more balanced in this season. Here’s a complete rundown of all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.
Contents
- All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
- All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
- All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
Here are all the new weapons that you can find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:
- Ranger Pistol
- Reaper Sniper Rifle
- Hyper SMG
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Striker AR
- Nemesis AR
- Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Ballistic Shield (Item)
- Grapple Blade (Item)
- Cluster Clinger (Throwable Explosive)
While you can find most of these weapons in chests across the map, often times you’ll also come across modded weapons with attachments in the loot that drops. You can additionally use Mod Benches to add or modify attachments for weapons in your loadout.
All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought back some weapons and items from the vault:
- Dragon’s Breath Shotgun
- Primal Flame Bow
- Suppressed Pistol
- Bush Bomb (Item)
- Fishing Rod (Item)
- Shield Breaker EMP
All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
These Fortnite weapons and items have been sent back to the vault in Chapter 5 Season 1 and will not be seen again within the current loot pool:
- Assault Rifle
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Minigun
- Tactical Submachine Gun
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- Flint-Lock Pistol
- Dual Pistols
- Combat Shotgun
- Drum Shotgun
- Infantry Rifle
- Grenade Launcher
- Proximity Launcher
- Hand Cannon
- P90 SMG
- Suppressed SMG
- Grappler
- Grapple Glove
- Air Strike
- All Terrain Kart
- Hoverboards
- The Baller
- Shopping Cart
- Chug Jug
- Junk Rift
- Bush
- Storm Flip
- Rift-to-Go
- Shockwave Grenades
Moreover, Cluster Clingers will not be available in Competitive or Ranked playlists.
So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1!
