Fortnite Summer Escape event: Start date, quests & rewards

The annual Fortnite summer event, called Summer Escape this year, is coming shortly and will bring beachy vibes to Chapter 4 Season 3. All the details, including the start time, quests, and potential rewards, are listed below.

Fortnite’s annual events have been a staple of the game since its beginning, providing players with new content and gameplay as well as the chance to obtain cosmetics based around the event. Annual events in Fortnite include the terrifying Fortnitemares, the festive Winterfest, the colorful Spring Breakout, and the refreshing Summer event, which brings beachy vibes to the island.

Summer Escape, which is the summer event of Chapter 4 Season 3, is now rapidly approaching. Dropping onto the island, which will have summer-themed décor and introduce players to new content and goodies, will soon be possible.

The files for this event were added with v25.11 of the game, so here’s everything you need to know about its start time, related quests, and rewards you can get in Fortnite.

Contents

When does the Summer Escape event begin in Fortnite?

According to a recent tweet by Fortnite, the Summer Escape event begins on July 4, 2023 at 9 AM ET globally. The event will go live in-game with the upcoming v25.20 update that arrives the same day.

Twitter/FortniteGame

Similar to the previous iterations of the event like the 2022 Summer Splash event in Chapter 3, there will be certain content changes that will be made to the game including new items, consumables as well as summer-themed décor spread across the map.

The event has been announced to conclude on July 18, 2023, when the next big content update of Chapter 4 Season 3 hits the game.

Will there be Summer Escape Event Quests?

Epic Games The Summer Escape event will bring exciting quests for players to complete around the Chapter 4 Season 3 island.

The upcoming Summer Escape event is speculated to bring certain themed quests that will require players to accomplish a set of tasks related to the content added to the game during the major update.

Additionally, the much-awaited Purradise Meowscles quests will go live during the event on July 5, 2023, which Battle Pass owners can complete to grab the exclusive skin for free.

We will keep you updated with all the quests as they go live in-game during the event.

How to get free Summer Escape rewards in Fortnite

Epic Games Players will need to complete the event-themed quests to unlock free rewards in the game.

According to several leaks, players will get special summer-themed quests that they will need to complete in order to claim some free rewards. The rewards will consist of special cosmetic items as well as generous amounts of XP that can help players level up faster across their Battle Pass.

Once all the rewards are live, we will update this section with relevant items and how to get them.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the Summer Escape Event in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

