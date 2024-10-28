Fortnite reveals huge battle pass change that makes every mode worth playing

Fortnite just made a massive change to its battle pass system, and it’s a game-changer – literally.

Fortnite’s modes used to feel like totally separate planets, with Battle Royale as the center of the universe. LEGO Fortnite got its battle pass (thanks to a Star Wars collab for the boost), and Fortnite Festival had an all-star pass too.

Different modes meant different battle passes, with progress locked to each one. But that’s all about to change.

As of December 1, Fortnite’s battle pass system will be completely unified. Experience earned in any mode – from Festival to LEGO Fortnite – will count toward every pass you own.

It starts on November 2 with the new Music Pass, previously known as the Festival Pass. After that, the LEGO Pass joins the fun, just in time for the holiday season, with the Brick or Treat LEGO Pass.

No more grinding Battle Royale endlessly if that’s not your jam. You can now rack up XP across every mode, and still unlock rewards.

This doesn’t mean all battle passes are unified in terms of price. Epic Games clarifies, “You’ll still need to purchase the Battle Pass, Music Pass, and/or LEGO pass separately to access premium rewards in each pass.”

However, the team also wanted to make them easily accessible with “a way to snag all premium passes at once.” This might mean you could get a discount if you purchase all three.

This is good news for everyone. It encourages players to try out new modes without feeling like they’re wasting their time. Haven’t touched LEGO Fortnite? Now you might, if only to grab those sweet rewards without slogging through something you’re not into. It’s an incentive to explore without sacrificing progression.

And as Fortnite wraps up its spooky Fortnitemares and preps for its nostalgia-packed “Remix” season, things look pretty bright.

The second OG season’s just around the corner, and with this battle pass change, every mode is suddenly worth your time.