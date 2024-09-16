Fortnitemares 2024: Leaks, rumors & everything we know about Fortnite’s Halloween event

Fortnitemares is one of the most anticipated annual events in Fortnite and it’s set to return for another edition in 2024.

Every year, Fortnite hosts several in-game events, but among the most thrilling is the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares. As ever, it is expected to be jam-packed with all-new spooky crossovers, cosmetics, quests, and other goodies.

Here’s everything we know about this year’s Fortnitemares as it draws closer.

When does Fortnitemares 2024 begin?

Fortnitemares 2024 starts October 15, 2024, in Fortnite, though this is subject to official confirmation from Epic Games. It was leaked by trusted leaker HYPEX, who stated it would launch with the release of the 30.40 patch update.

It typically begins mid-October and runs through to the end of the month, lasting around two weeks. Despite no exact start time being given, judging by previous years, it is likely to kick off at around 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST.

Everything coming in the Fortnitemares event

Epic has not yet announced that the Fortnitemares event is coming, but as it has been released every year since 2017, it’s all but confirmed. Every year the Battle Royale island map receives an overhaul of fog and plenty of Halloween decorations to get players in the spirit.

It is set to include its own Halloween-themed quests, NPCs, skins, cosmetics, new and returning classic weapons, and of course crossovers from the biggest horror franchises.

Leaker Wensoing has also dug deep into the game files and discovered that there will be an upcoming Boss NPC on the map this year.

So far not many details have been revealed, other than it has the codename initials “PB” and “will drop a Legendary Wood Stake Shotgun, Legendary Pumpkin Launcher, and Flowberry Fizz.”

All Halloween crossover rumors

With Fortnite being so focused on its Marvel-themed Absolute Doom season, there haven’t been as many leaks and rumors as fans of the event had hoped for. However, we’ll continue to update you as more are revealed.

Anti-Venom skin

With Iron Spider and Black Cat introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 as new standalone skins in the Item Shop, the addition of another Outfit from the world of Spider-Man doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

Fall Guys leaker FGLeaksAndInfo has highlighted that several Marvel Collabs already existing in Fortnite has been added to Fall Guys. But, one that isn’t in the Battle Royale is the Anti-Venom skin, which has led many to suspect that this may be added for Fortnitemares 2024.

Friday the 13th

In June, HYPEX also revealed that the official Twitter/X account for the iconic movie’s main character Jason Voorhees replied to a tweet regarding what collabs should come to Fortnite.

According to the leaker, the popular morning show Good Day New York previously stated that Paramount would be announcing that Jason Voorhees would be coming to Fortnite at some point. With Fortnitemares 2024 just around the corner, then it seems likely that he could be introduced as part of the Halloween event.

LEGO Fortnite Halloween event

A mysterious LEGO Fortnite Halloween trailer was leaked by creator Crafty Plays LEGO Fortnite, which he stated “fell into my DM’s.”

It starts with bold text stating: “This October, prepare to be haunted.” It then showcases a few in-game screenshots of new areas and a new strange spider-type creature for the upcoming update. The short clip just ends by announcing it is coming soon to LEGO Islands, with no further details being announced.

While you wait for Fortnitemares 2024 to land into Fortnite, check out our guides on all leaked skins and cosmetics coming in Chapter 5 Season 4, and every free skin and cosmetic you can claim.