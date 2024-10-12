All Fortnitemares 2024 Quests and free rewards

All Fortnitemares 2024 Quests and free rewardsEpic Games
Fortnite has released its Fortnitemares 2024 event for this year’s Halloween celebrations. The event contains plenty of special quests to complete and free rewards to claim.
Despite Epic’s 31.40 update being originally delayed by a whole day, it has finally gone live in Fortnite, adding tons of new skins and cosmetics, map changes, mythics, and even some returning weapons.
However, as expected, there are also several exclusive Fortnitemares quests you can complete. By successfully finishing each task you will be able to earn XP and get your hands on up to 11 different free cosmetics.
These Halloween-themed cosmetics on offer include a Pickaxe, Glider, Contrail, Back Bling, Loading Screens, and more. Here’s every Fortnitemares quest and all the free rewards you can get.
All Fortnitemares 2024 Quests
There are several sets of Halloween quests you can complete during the entire event, but these will each unlock gradually at different dates throughout the event and are all shown below.
You have only until November 2, 2023, at 2 AM ET, to complete all of the available quests and unlock all the available rewards along with the XP. This date is also when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will end.
Each quest you complete will grant you 20,000 XP to help you level up. The XP you earn from each challenge will help you progress through each Fortnitemares XP Bonus Goals tier to earn free rewards.
Fortnitemares XP Quests
- Stage 1 of 11 – Earn XP (80,000)
- Stage 2 of 11 – Earn XP (160,000)
- Stage 3 of 11 – Earn XP (240,000)
- Stage 4 of 11 – Earn XP (320,000)
- Stage 5 of 11 – Earn XP (400,000)
- Stage 6 of 11 – Earn XP (480,000)
- Stage 7 of 11 – Earn XP (560,000)
- Stage 8 of 11 – Earn XP (640,000)
- Stage 9 of 11 – Earn XP (720,000)
- Stage 10 of 11 – Earn XP (800,000)
- Stage 11 of 11 – Earn XP (880,000)
Battle Royale
These Nitemare quests involve you completing various tasks within the main Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. The six sets in total will unlock chronologically.
Nitemare One
Here are all the Battle Royale Nitemare One quests released on October 12:
- Visit Freaky Fields and The Underworld (2)
- Find and defeat Billy (1)
- Damage opponents with Boom Billy (150)
- Travel distance in the air using the Witch Broom (500)
- Collect items (20)
- Damage opponents with a Chainsaw (1,500)
Nitemare Two
The Battle Royale Nitemare Two quests will be released on October 14 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Three
The Battle Royale Nitemare Three quests will be unlocked on October 18 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Four:
The Battle Royale Nitemare Four quests will be available on October 21 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Five
The Battle Royale Nitemare Five quests will be unlocked on October 25 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Six
The Battle Royale Nitemare Six quests will be released on October 28 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Horde Rush
There are two sets of quests you will be able to complete while playing the Horde Rush LTM during Fortnitemares 2024. These are Decimate The Horde and Eliminate the Horde as shown below:
Decimate The Horde
- Damage Cube Monster Fiends (40,000)
- Collect Score Multipliers
Eliminate The Horde
The Eliminate The Horde quests will be released on October 21 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Rocket Racing
In these Nitemare quests, you have to perform a variety of activities in Rocket Racing to finish each task and new challenges will be released via each of the six sets that will unlock at different dates.
Nitemare One
- Drift or fly total distance (75,000)
- Finish races (15)
- Activate Turbo Bonus Zones (25)
- Finish laps without hitting a Hazard (15)
- Earn total Startline Boost percentage in races (250)
- Finish laps in top 6 in races (20)
Nitemare Two
The Rocket Racing Nitemare Two quests will be released on October 14 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Three
The Rocket Racing Nitemare Three quests will be available on October 18 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Four
The Rocket Racing Nitemare Four quests will be unlocked on October 21 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Five
The Rocket Racing Nitemare Five quests will be available on October 25 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Six
The Rocket Racing Nitemare Six quests will be released on October 28 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Festival
You have to complete a number of tasks in Fortnite Festival to complete these Nitemare missions and the six sets will unlock as Fortnitemares progresses.
Nitemare One
- Talk to Punk while Backstage (1)
Nitemare Two
The Festival Nitemare Two quests will be released on October 14 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Three
The Festival Nitemare Three quests will be available on October 18 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Four
The Festival Nitemare Four quests will be unlocked on October 21 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Five
The Festival Nitemare Five quests will be available on October 25 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
Nitemare Six
The Festival Nitemare Six quests will be released on October 28 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.
All free rewards
There are a total of eleven rewards on offer that you can obtain for free during this year’s Halloween event. To get all of these you will need to progress through each tier of the Fortnitemares XP Bonus Goals by completing each of the eleven stages of the XP Quests.
Fortnitemares XP Bonus Goals
Here’s a list of all the free Fortnitemares 2024 rewards and how you can claim them in Fortnite:
- Complete Stage 1 XP Quest: The Fangler Bass
- Complete Stage 2 XP Quest: Carver’s Helm Emoticon
- Complete Stage 3 XP Quest: Horde’s War Wheel Back Bling
- Complete Stage 4 XP Quest: Thrills & Chills Loading Screen
- Complete Stage 5 XP Quest: Nightmare’s Choice Jam Track
- Complete Stage 6 XP Quest: Knight of the Patch Banner Icon
- Complete Stage 7 XP Quest: Jack-o’-Drifter Contrail
- Complete Stage 8 XP Quest: Fiendish Wand Pickaxe
- Complete Stage 9 XP Quest: Cauldron Chill Emote
- Complete Stage 10 XP Quest: Night of the Nitemares Loading Screen
- Complete Stage 11 XP Quest: The Great Scarecrow Glider
Check out our other Fortnite guides to stay updated on everything added to the Battle Royale for this year’s Halloween event. These include how to get every Fortnitemares 2024 skin, the full LEGO Fortnite patch notes, and all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons for the event.