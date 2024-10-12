All Fortnitemares 2024 Quests and free rewards

Fortnite has released its Fortnitemares 2024 event for this year’s Halloween celebrations. The event contains plenty of special quests to complete and free rewards to claim.

Despite Epic’s 31.40 update being originally delayed by a whole day, it has finally gone live in Fortnite, adding tons of new skins and cosmetics, map changes, mythics, and even some returning weapons.

However, as expected, there are also several exclusive Fortnitemares quests you can complete. By successfully finishing each task you will be able to earn XP and get your hands on up to 11 different free cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

These Halloween-themed cosmetics on offer include a Pickaxe, Glider, Contrail, Back Bling, Loading Screens, and more. Here’s every Fortnitemares quest and all the free rewards you can get.

All Fortnitemares 2024 Quests

Dexerto / Epic games You can view every Fortnitemares 2024 Quest from the in-game Quests menu.

There are several sets of Halloween quests you can complete during the entire event, but these will each unlock gradually at different dates throughout the event and are all shown below.

Article continues after ad

You have only until November 2, 2023, at 2 AM ET, to complete all of the available quests and unlock all the available rewards along with the XP. This date is also when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will end.

Article continues after ad

Each quest you complete will grant you 20,000 XP to help you level up. The XP you earn from each challenge will help you progress through each Fortnitemares XP Bonus Goals tier to earn free rewards.

Fortnitemares XP Quests

Stage 1 of 11 – Earn XP (80,000)

Stage 2 of 11 – Earn XP (160,000)

Stage 3 of 11 – Earn XP (240,000)

Stage 4 of 11 – Earn XP (320,000)

Stage 5 of 11 – Earn XP (400,000)

Stage 6 of 11 – Earn XP (480,000)

Stage 7 of 11 – Earn XP (560,000)

Stage 8 of 11 – Earn XP (640,000)

Stage 9 of 11 – Earn XP (720,000)

Stage 10 of 11 – Earn XP (800,000)

Stage 11 of 11 – Earn XP (880,000)

Battle Royale

Epic Games Fortnitemares 2024 has added various new content additions to the main Battle Royale modes.

These Nitemare quests involve you completing various tasks within the main Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. The six sets in total will unlock chronologically.

Nitemare One

Here are all the Battle Royale Nitemare One quests released on October 12:

Visit Freaky Fields and The Underworld (2)

Find and defeat Billy (1)

Damage opponents with Boom Billy (150)

Travel distance in the air using the Witch Broom (500)

Collect items (20)

Damage opponents with a Chainsaw (1,500)

Nitemare Two

The Battle Royale Nitemare Two quests will be released on October 14 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Article continues after ad

Nitemare Three

The Battle Royale Nitemare Three quests will be unlocked on October 18 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Four:

The Battle Royale Nitemare Four quests will be available on October 21 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Article continues after ad

Nitemare Five

The Battle Royale Nitemare Five quests will be unlocked on October 25 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Six

The Battle Royale Nitemare Six quests will be released on October 28 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Horde Rush

Epic games The Cube Monsters have returned to Fortnite as part of the Horde Rush LTM.

There are two sets of quests you will be able to complete while playing the Horde Rush LTM during Fortnitemares 2024. These are Decimate The Horde and Eliminate the Horde as shown below:

Article continues after ad

Decimate The Horde

Damage Cube Monster Fiends (40,000)

Collect Score Multipliers

Eliminate The Horde

The Eliminate The Horde quests will be released on October 21 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Rocket Racing

Epic Games Rocket Racing features its own Halloween-themed quests for the event.

In these Nitemare quests, you have to perform a variety of activities in Rocket Racing to finish each task and new challenges will be released via each of the six sets that will unlock at different dates.

Nitemare One

Drift or fly total distance (75,000)

Finish races (15)

Activate Turbo Bonus Zones (25)

Finish laps without hitting a Hazard (15)

Earn total Startline Boost percentage in races (250)

Finish laps in top 6 in races (20)

Nitemare Two

The Rocket Racing Nitemare Two quests will be released on October 14 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Three

The Rocket Racing Nitemare Three quests will be available on October 18 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nitemare Four

The Rocket Racing Nitemare Four quests will be unlocked on October 21 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Five

The Rocket Racing Nitemare Five quests will be available on October 25 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Six

The Rocket Racing Nitemare Six quests will be released on October 28 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Festival

Epic Games Fortnite Festival features a range of Nitemare quests for its music mode.

You have to complete a number of tasks in Fortnite Festival to complete these Nitemare missions and the six sets will unlock as Fortnitemares progresses.

Article continues after ad

Nitemare One

Talk to Punk while Backstage (1)

Nitemare Two

The Festival Nitemare Two quests will be released on October 14 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Three

The Festival Nitemare Three quests will be available on October 18 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Four

The Festival Nitemare Four quests will be unlocked on October 21 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Five

The Festival Nitemare Five quests will be available on October 25 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Nitemare Six

The Festival Nitemare Six quests will be released on October 28 at 6AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM BST.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All free rewards

Dexerto / Epic Games Every free cosmetic reward you can earn for the Fortnitemares 2024 event.

There are a total of eleven rewards on offer that you can obtain for free during this year’s Halloween event. To get all of these you will need to progress through each tier of the Fortnitemares XP Bonus Goals by completing each of the eleven stages of the XP Quests.

Fortnitemares XP Bonus Goals

Here’s a list of all the free Fortnitemares 2024 rewards and how you can claim them in Fortnite:

Complete Stage 1 XP Quest: The Fangler Bass

Complete Stage 2 XP Quest: Carver’s Helm Emoticon

Complete Stage 3 XP Quest: Horde’s War Wheel Back Bling

Complete Stage 4 XP Quest: Thrills & Chills Loading Screen

Complete Stage 5 XP Quest: Nightmare’s Choice Jam Track

Complete Stage 6 XP Quest: Knight of the Patch Banner Icon

Complete Stage 7 XP Quest: Jack-o’-Drifter Contrail

Complete Stage 8 XP Quest: Fiendish Wand Pickaxe

Complete Stage 9 XP Quest: Cauldron Chill Emote

Complete Stage 10 XP Quest: Night of the Nitemares Loading Screen

Complete Stage 11 XP Quest: The Great Scarecrow Glider

Check out our other Fortnite guides to stay updated on everything added to the Battle Royale for this year’s Halloween event. These include how to get every Fortnitemares 2024 skin, the full LEGO Fortnite patch notes, and all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons for the event.