Fortnite Purradise Meowscles quests: How to get skin & all rewards

Fortnite players can now unlock the Chapter 4 Season 3 bonus Battle Pass skin Purradise Meowscles and more rewards by completing a set of quests. Here’s how you can get the skin and all rewards easily.

The latest Summer Escape event has begun, marking the halfway point of Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite. In addition to free wraps, back bling, and pickaxes, players have been given a unique set of challenges to complete in order to earn these items.

Battle Pass owners can benefit as well, as the quests award them substantial amounts of XP that can be used to unlock additional rewards as they progress in the game. But there’s one outfit that every Fortnite player is eager to get their hands on which is a new look for Meowscles, the character from Chapter 2.

The Purradise Meowscles skin has finally been released and is currently available to unlock in Fortnite. We’ve rounded up all of the Purradise Quests and their corresponding rewards below.

Epic Games Battle Pass owners can now unlock the Purradise Meowscles skin.

How to unlock Purradise Meowscles in Fortnite

In Fortnite, the Purradise Meowscles skin is only available to those who have purchased the current season’s Battle Pass and have completed the first page of Purradise Quests. The quests menu has a total of five quests to choose from that are required to unlock the skin.

The good news is that there are no additional level requirements to obtain it. You may get the Battle Pass right now and start completing the Purradise Quests and earning the Taste of Purradise cosmetic set rewards instantly.

Epic Games Complete the Purradise Quests to get free rewards.

All Purradise Quests and rewards in Fortnite

Here are all of the quests you’ll need to complete and the rewards they unlock, including both the pages under the Purradise Meowscles menu:

PAGE 1 QUESTS REWARD Damage opponents with pistols or Heavy Sniper Rifles (500) Purradise Meowscles Loading Screen Gain Shields (500) Calico-conut Backbling Fall 5 stories or more without taking damage (1) Calico Holiday Wrap Bounce on bouncy objects (5) Purradise Vibes Music Collect fish (3) Self Reflexing emote Complete page 1 quests (5) Purradise Meowscles skin and Swole-cation spray

As soon as you are done completing Page 1 Quests, you will unlock the Purradise Meowscles skin and Page 2 of Purradise Quests. They are:

PAGE 2 QUESTS REWARD Deal damage to opponents (7500) Clawesome Meowscles Loading Screen Carry a full stack of ammo 10 meters (10) Banner icon Get eliminated in different matches (9) Beach Breezer Glider style Flip a vehicle (1) Purradise Pattern wrap Travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water (2) Dune Scooper Style Complete page 2 quests (5) Clawesome Meowscles outfit style and Crushin’ Slap emoticon

Both of these quest pages went live on July 6, 2023. You’ll need to complete all of these quests and claim related rewards before the current Fortnite season ends on Friday, August 25, 2023.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about Purradise Quests and unlocking the Purradise Meowscles skin.

