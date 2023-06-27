Fortnite update 25.11 patch notes: Summer Escape Event, new item and July Crew Pack

The next major update v25.11 for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and it adds files ready for the upcoming summer event. A new Explosive weapon, new Reality Augments, and more await players in the WILDS.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has now entered its third week, and the upcoming season’s first significant in-game event is drawing closer. In the past couple of weeks, players have been exploring the WILDS on the island and grinding on quests to level up their Battle Pass and obtain the Optimus Prime skin.

Since the beginning of the season, however, there has been much anticipation for this year’s summer event and other additions that will likely revamp the loot pool and introduce themed cosmetics and objectives.

The latest v25.11 patch has arrived, bringing with it a host of intriguing new additions including new Augments, weapons, and more for players to discover on the Fortnite island.

Read on to find the patch notes for Fortnite update v25.11.

Epic Games

Fortnite update v25.11 was released on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 3 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 11 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are now live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

Summer Escape Event

The most recent patch adds files and related quests for the upcoming Summer Escape event, which begins on July 4, 2023, and is rumored to last for two weeks after its release.

With the current 25.11 upgrade, dataminers have decrypted and shared a number of cosmetics and free items associated with the event.

New Weapons and Items

The most recent patch introduced a new weapon and consumable. The brand-new Explosive Repeater Rifle is a long-range weapon that fires explosive rounds at enemies. The weapon is available in the game with rarities ranging from common to legendary.

In addition, a new consumable called Slap Splashes is a viable replacement for the vaulted Chug Splashes, and will be a useful item to carry while grinding on vines in the jungle biome.

Return of the Pump Shotgun, not exactly

Sharp Tooth Shotgun, a new pump-action shotgun, has been added to the files and is modelled after the OG Pump, which players have genuinely missed in recent seasons of Fortnite. The Sharp Tooth is a long-range shotgun with a tighter dispersion that can inflict up to 160 headshot damage in legendary rarity. All rarities of the weapon can be obtainable in-game.

New Augments

Two new Augments have been added to the Reality Augments roll with this Fortnite patch. Activating these can give you perks like increased headshot damage using heavy weapons and some ammo to do so.

Here are the new Augments you can now find in Fortnite

Heavy Headshots – Weapons using heavy ammo have increased headshot damage.

Heavy Ammo Acquired – Instantly gain heavy ammo and gain additional heavy ammo when opening containers.

Additionally, four more Augments were leaked that will be added to Fortnite in future updates. These are:

Thermal Mud – You gain thermal vision while covered in mud.

Shrub Mud – You become covered in mud when in big bushes, leaf piles and tall grass.

Splash party – Receive Slap Splashes.

Roaming Redeploy – Gain Glider Redeploy whenever you gain immunity to fall damage such as exiting vines, rails, ziplines or using hop plants.

You can see more information about how these perks work in our Reality Augments guide.

July Crew Pack

The stunning new Breezabelle skin from the upcoming July Crew pack has also been added to the game files. In addition, the pack’s release coincides with the start of the Summer Escape Event, therefore its theme is also quite beachy. On July 1, 2023, the skin will be made available to all paying Fortnite Crew members that are qualified for it.

New skins and cosmetics

Several new cosmetics, such as the Summer Escape Event-themed Razor Rae and Chaos Explorer skins, have been added with the most recent patch. These skins will be made available on or around July 4, when the event itself will begin.

In addition, skins for the new Save The World Pack and the new anime-themed cel shaded pack were also decrypted. A cute bagle-styled back bling is among the free cosmetics that have been revealed as a reward for players during the summer event.

Elder Scrolls Online Collab

With the release of the newest update, Fortnite players have received leaks about an upcoming collaboration with the popular game Elder Scrolls Online, earning them a skin, pickaxe, and weapon wrap inspired by ESO. While the collaboration’s decryption from the game files has been made public, there has been no official word on when players may expect to see it in Fortnite.

Miscellaneous Updates

Several items and weapons were vaulted and unvaulted in competitive as part of minor hotfixes that were implemented with the current patch. Here are those changes:

Heavy Sniper has been now vaulted from all playlists.

Wildguard Relik, Wildguard Relik’s Cloak Gauntlets, and Relik’s MK-Alpha Assault Rifle from v25.10 are now included in tournaments.

Fixed an issue preventing Victory Crowns from appearing in players’ inventories (which also prevented Victory Crowns from being dropped from players’ inventories).

That's everything you need to know about Fortnite update 25.11!