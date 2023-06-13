When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end? Season 4 start date

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 may have only just begun, but some eager fans are wondering when it will come to an end – and when Season 4 will start.

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 featured plenty to get excited about, including a new jungle biome to explore and a Transformers crossover to unlock in the Battle Pass.

If you’ve already burned your way through all the new content in the current season, you might be starting to think about the next Fortnite season.

Below, you’ll find all the details we know about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end date, as well as the Season 4 start date and what to expect from it.

Contents

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is currently scheduled to end on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 2AM ET.

This date has been confirmed on the game’s website, but it’s worth remembering that some previous seasons have been pushed back by a week or two, so this could always change.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 start?

This hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will most likely begin on Friday, August 25, 2023, which is the same day that the current season ends.

We’re basing this prediction on the current season’s launch, as it started on the same day the season before it ended. As always, be prepared for a good few hours of downtime between the two seasons.

Do we know anything about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 yet?

As the current season of Fortnite has only just begun, it’s far too early to say what will happen in Chapter 4 Season 4.

It seems safe to assume that we’ll get the usual Battle Pass, map changes, weapon reworks, and a major crossover or two. But as far as the storyline or theme goes, we’ll just have to wait patiently for now.

One thing that has been speculated about Chapter 4 Season 4 is that it will be the final season of Chapter 4, similar to how Chapter 3 only had four seasons. Again, we’ll have to wait and see if this is true.

We’ll keep this page updated when we learn more about the upcoming season, but in the meantime, check out some Fortnite guides below:

