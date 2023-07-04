Fortnite: Where to find Ice Cream Cones

The much awaited Summer Escape event in Fortnite is here and it brings some chilled up Ice Cream Cones consumables to the island for players to use during their survival on the Battle Royale Island. Here’s how you can find them in Fortnite and complete related quests.

In Fortnite, players can restock their health and shields using a number of consumable items during a Battle Royale match. Players can choose from a range of healing items, such as popping a mini or using the Med-Mist to fend off the wasps in the Wilds.

Article continues after ad

A brand new Summer Escape event has arrived on the island, and with it comes the return of an old favorite: Ice Cream Cones, a consumable item first introduced in 2022 that has helped players beat the heat from the sweats on their way to Victory Royale.

While the usual consumables can easily be found around the island and players are well aware of their availability, if you’re looking to find Ice Cream Cones and completing some quests, here’s how to get them in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Ice Cream Cones can be found as floor loot and in ice boxes.

Where to find Ice Cream Cones in Fortnite

As part of the Summer Escape Event, which runs until July 18, 2023, Ice Cream cones can now be found in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The new consumable item can be picked up as floor loot, but the most reliable way to find it is by looting a Cooler or an Ice Machine.

Coolers and Ice Machines aren’t too hard to find. They can both be found at gas stations and grocery stores and other POIs on the map as shown below.

Article continues after ad

FortniteGG Locations of Ice Machines and Coolers on the Fortnite Island.

The number that appears above each icon is the total number of containers of that type that can be found at or near that symbol’s location in the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Currently, there are five different types of Ice Cream Cones in Fortnite. They are:

Normal Ice Cream Cone – Restores five points of health to the consuming player.

Frozen Ice Cream Cone – Restores five points of health and adds a frozen status buff to the consuming player.

Guzzling Ice Cream Cone – Restores health up to 100 at a rate of 2 points per second.

Spicy Ice Cream Cone – Restores five points of health and adds a speed boost that lasts for 25 seconds.

Lil’Whip’s Special Serve – Instantly replenishes health and shield for 100 points.

Players can use these cones to complete the special Summer Escape Quests for some exciting rewards and a huge amount of XP.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about where to find Ice Cream Cones in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

Article continues after ad

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins