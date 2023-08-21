Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks – Everything we know so far

Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 4 is rapidly approaching, and players are excited about the confirmed Heist theme disclosed in official teasers. However, numerous sources are posting a variety of rumors regarding the new content that players may receive once the update is released. Here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming season.

As players wait for Epic Games‘ disclosure of more information about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, the excitement is at an all-time high. On August 20th, Epic published a teaser image that confirms a heist-themed season.

The next Fortnite update is expected to arrive on Friday, August 25th, as players work to complete their Battle Pass and Break the Curse quests. While early teasers posted by content creators focused on Kado Thorne and an upcoming Eclipse on the island, it has been speculated that the lore Slone has been referring to in voice quests may not be relevant to the theme teased.

Here’s everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 based on leaks, teasers, and rumors.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Heist Theme and new bosses

According to the official teaser posted by Fortnite on X and other social media platforms, Season 4 Chapter 4 will have a heist-related theme. The shared teaser image depicts a red blueprint of a building with multiple easter eggs concealed within it and is similar to that of Chapter 2 Season 2.

In addition to the teaser image, Epic included a caption that reads, “Cameras, guards, vaults, and the best team in the business. Are you in?” These lines alone strongly suggest a new season that will feature gameplay similar to that of Chapter 2 Season 2, with vaults, henchmen, new bosses roaming around POIs, and a new faction emerging in a manner similar to that of The Agency and the Imagined Order.

Another teaser posted on August 21 depicts the silhouette of a new boss, which is rumored to be Kado Thorne or an entirely new enemy who plays a crucial role in the upcoming faction. The teaser also asks, “Light-fingered or perhaps a more elegant weapon?” which hints at the return of suppressed weapons.

New weapons

According to leaked sources, the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 4 will bring back weapons from previous Fortnite seasons such as the Drum Gun, Stinger SMG, Pulse Rifle, C4 Explosives, Ray Gun, MK-Seven AR, Havoc Pump, TNTina’s Explosive Bow, and many others. Since the Jujutsu Kaisen update, well-known leakers, such as iFireMonkey and EgyptianLeaker, have hinted at these.

These weapons will be of Exotic or Mythic rarity and you can retrieve them from vaults or by defeating a number of bosses. In addition, a Backpack Minigun, which was earlier hinted at in Chapter 4 Season 3 game files, could also make an appearance if the leaks are accurate.

New Agency-style POI and Radio Tower

Several leakers and players anticipate an Agency-style POI from Chapter 2 Season 2 to appear in the upcoming Fortnite season, based on official teases which might be the headquarters of the heist faction. Players are also implying that the crescent moon structure will play an important role in indicating where the next POI may be located on the island.

According to a user, the structure of the teased schematic for the POI resembles that of The Citadel and may combine The Agency and the Chapter 4 location. Nonetheless, a number of other speculations suggest that it’ll be near Brutal Bastion, where two mountains create a similar crescent.

In addition, a Radio Tower POI was hinted at in the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration trailer, where players expect to face a Highcard-style boss in order to obtain access to a nearby vault and some mythic weapons in the game.

However, with the release of new teasers on August 21st, several content creators are being sent cryptic images of an upcoming POI teased in the blueprint called “Relentless Retreat” which might be the rumored HQ of the new faction arriving on the island.

Shakedown & more mechanics return

With the heist theme arriving in the next Fortnite season, players anticipate the return of Shakedown, a popular gameplay feature from Chapter 2 Season 2. The feature permitted players to determine the location of a downed Henchman’s allies or an opponent’s teammate by simply shaking them.

The rumored feature will fit the season’s theme by allowing players to see the location of other henchmen as they plan a heist at a given point of interest. Popular speculation also points to the return of disguise phone booths in the heist POIs, allowing players to disguise themselves as henchmen before attacking the boss.

New vehicles

The upcoming Fortnite season also brings back and adds new vehicles to the island that players can use to flee from a heist and which are rumored to be armed this time around. Chapter 3 Season 2 saw the arrival of armored IO vehicles on the island, which players used to engage in combat with their opponents and IO forces.

However, in Chapter 4 Season 4, players are rumored to receive Armored Cars, Choppers with Launchers, and more. Despite the inclusion of new vehicles on the island, there are rumors that the existing vehicles around Mega City will remain and not be removed.

So there you have it – that’s all we know so far about new teasers, leaks, and more in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

