Fortnite update 25.30 early patch notes: Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, new Augments & more

After the success of the Futurama crossover in Fortnite, the next Chapter 4 Season 3 update will bring characters from the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen to the island along with several new additions. Here’s a rundown of what’s in the 25.30 update.

With Chapter 4 Season 3 coming to a conclusion, the latest 25.30 Fortnite update will introduce yet another crossover, this time with the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. After recent collaborations with Futurama and Terminator, Epic Games is preparing to release new content for the player community this Tuesday.

Article continues after ad

In addition to the announced collaboration, the game will receive new Augments, a rumored weapon, a mini-battlepass event, and a leaked announcement of upcoming cosmetic bundles. While players wait for the 25.30 patch to be implemented, here are the early patch notes.

Epic Games

Downtime for Fortnite update v25.30 is expected to begin on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9 AM BST / 4 AM ET / 1 AM PT. As always, matchmaking will most likely be disabled 30 minutes prior to this.

We can’t say for sure how long downtime will last, but it’s usually between one hour and two hours depending on how much content is being added and whether there are any last-minute bugs to fix.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite update 25.30 early patch notes

Jujutsu Kaisen crossover

Fortnite revealed an upcoming crossover with the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen in a video announcement posted on X last week. The crossover will appear in the game on August 8, 2023. This coincides with the rumored release of update 25.30 on the same day.

The crossover is rumored to bring Item Shop cosmetic outfits of Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara, as well as accessories such as a Back Bling and Pickaxe. Moreover, according to multiple leaks, the crossover may also include a mini-pass event similar to Star Wars: Find the Force that grants players free cosmetic items as well as a mythic item in the loot pool.

Article continues after ad

New Reality Augments

Every Fortnite content update introduces a new set of Augments to the game. With the release of the Futurama update, players gained access to two new Augments that enhanced the ability of their pistols and scoped weapons.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shortly thereafter, however, two of the existing Augments, Primal Companion and Wildwasp Weaponry, were disabled across all game modes. Despite the fact that several leaks indicate that the new 25.30 patch could introduce two new Augments, players are optimistic that the disabled ones will return to the Reality Augments roll.

Article continues after ad

Weapon changes

With patch 25.30, Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun will be permanently removed from the game, as players will no longer have access to it. Nonetheless, according to social media leaks, a rumored Backpack Minigun may be introduced instead.

During the current Chapter 4 Season 3, Epic Games has added a new weapon to Fortnite in nearly every update. With the increasing popularity of the Mammoth Pistol introduced in the previous update, it seems highly likely that the rumored weapon will eventually be added.

Article continues after ad

Upcoming Cosmetic outfits and Season 4 leaks

According to popular data miner HYPEX, the upcoming 25.30 update might bring a tease of a new Fortnite collaboration with WWE that will arrive in the near future. The patch is also rumored to add files for the next season as well as the starter pack players will be able to purchase when Chapter 4 Season 4 arrives.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 25.30! We’ll keep this page updated as the patch drops with official patch notes, so check back soon.