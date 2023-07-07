Quests in Fortnite require players to carry out specific in-game objectives, some of which may seem out of place in a Battle Royale match. The most recent addition to Purradise Quests is a quest that challenges you to flip a vehicle. Here’s the rundown on how to pull that off in Fortnite.

Fortnite players are now halfway through Chapter 4 Season 3. Now that the Summer Escape event has just begun, it brings a plethora of new tasks and free rewards. Battle Pass owners can also unlock the much-anticipated summer-themed Purradise Meowscles skin at this time.

However, in order to obtain the skin and additional rewards, players must first complete the Purradise Quests. One such quest requires you to flip a vehicle, something that you wouldn’t ordinarily do in the game.

So, here’s a handy guide on how to flip a vehicle in Fortnite.

Epic Games You need to turn a vehicle upside down or find one to flip it back up.

Fortnite: How to flip a vehicle?

In Fortnite, flipping a vehicle takes a few seconds, and doing so will fulfill a Purradise Quest on Page 2. Once it’s completed, you’ll get the Purradise Pattern weapon wrap.

However, if you land at the Mega City POI, your first order of business will be to find an overturned vehicle, which may be a Rogue Bike or a Nitro Drifter. In case you can’t find any, you may choose to ride a car off a cliff or some other high area, where it will flip over and throw you out when it crashes.

Epic Games Simply walk closer to the vehicle and interact to flip it.

Once you’ve done that, you may flip the vehicle by approaching it and pressing the Use button. In the image above, the Square button on the PlayStation corresponds to the E key on a keyboard, effectively binding the buttons to the Use function in Fortnite.

Pushing the button will immediately bring the car back up so you can ride it again. Upon a successful vehicle flip, your quest will be complete and the free reward associated with it will be granted.

So there you have it – that's all you need to know about flipping a vehicle in Fortnite.

