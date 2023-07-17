How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iOS

After a legal dispute between Apple and Epic Games over the game’s in-app sales, Fortnite was taken off from the AppStore in 2020. Since then, iPhone players have been left wondering if and how they can play the Battle Royale game. Several cloud gaming providers in 2023 make it possible to play the game again on iOS devices, and here’s how to do it.

When Epic Games pulled its smash hit battle royale game Fortnite from the iOS App Store in August of 2020, it sent shockwaves through the gaming industry. Both Epic Games and Apple were adamant in their respective legal stances, which led to the decision.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite is still not accessible for download in 2023 on the iOS App Store. There is little indication that Epic Games and Apple’s legal disagreement will be resolved anytime soon.

iOS users are now left wondering if the game will ever be available for them to play again. It appears that players may get back into the action on their iPhones thanks to many cloud gaming services. If you own an Apple device, here’s how to start playing Fortnite again in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Epic Games / Amazon Amazon Luna subscribers can also play Fortnite on iOS devices.

How to play Fortnite on iPhone using Amazon Luna

One of the exciting ways to play Fortnite on your iOS device again is through Amazon’s cloud gaming service called Luna. In order to access the game, you need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime or Luna+ using your Amazon Account .

Once you have that in place, follow these steps below to start playing Fortnite again on your iOS mobile device:

Go to the Amazon Luna page using your Safari browser. Log in to your Amazon account. Search for Fortnite on the Luna homepage. Click on the game and press Start. Enjoy Fortnite on your iPhone using Amazon Luna.

When you open Fortnite from within Amazon Luna, your Epic account will be used to sign you in immediately. Your progression will be carried over to any other Epic account you use on another platform.

Article continues after ad

Nvidia Users can play Fortnite via Nvidia GeForce Now on an iPhone.

How to play Fortnite on iPhone using GeForce Now

Although the method is more complex than with Luna, another fascinating way to play Fortnite on your iOS devices is by using Nvidia’s cloud gaming service called GeForce Now, which allows you to stream Fortnite for free.

Before you start playing Fortnite on GeForce Now, make sure you have an Nvidia account in place. Once you have that, follow the steps below to start playing the game on iOS devices:

Head over to GeForce Now website using your Safari browser. Login to your Nvidia account and press on Join Now. Add the webpage to your home screen using the Share button. Access GeForce Now from your iPhone home screen and open it in Safari. Search for Fortnite and click on Play. Click the Login button and link your Epic Games account with the service Click on Play to launch Fortnite on your iPhone.

Remember the free subscription to GeForce Now will only allow you to play the game for 1 hour at max. In case you want to play for a bit longer, you’ll have to upgrade to a premium subscription for a cost.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games / Xbox Xbox’s Cloud Streaming service grants iOS users an easy access to Fortnite.

How to play Fortnite on iPhone using XCloud

The third and final option for playing Fortnite on iOS is to make advantage of XCloud, Xbox’s cloud gaming service. Make sure you have an Xbox account set up before you begin the process of playing the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once you have that, follow the steps below to play Fortnite using XCloud on your iPhone:

Head over to Xbox Cloud gaming website using your Safari Browser. Search for Fortnite and click on Play For Free button. On the next page, click the Get Ready to Play button. Add the webpage to your home screen using the Share button. Access XCloud from your iPhone home screen and open it in Safari. Sign in to your Microsoft Account and look for Fortnite. Click on Play to launch the game. Link your Epic Games account within Fortnite and you’re done!

After logging in, the game can be played on an iPhone using touch controls or a gamepad through Bluetooth. You can access the 8 dots on the left side of your screen anytime to bring up the Xbox menu to quit the game.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games / Apple It’s quite difficult for iOS users to play Fortnite.

When will Fortnite be back on AppStore on iOS?

Due to Fortnite’s removal from iOS, millions of players were left without access to updates and new content, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

To date (July 2023) there has been no word on whether Apple and Epic Games have come to an agreement that will allow Fortnite to return iOS. Many iPhone users continue to wonder whether and when Fortnite will be made available through the App Store.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to play Fortnite on iPhone and iOS.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins