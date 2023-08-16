Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 teasers explained: What is Kado Thorne and Eclipse?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is nearly here, and teasers about the storyline have started to appear online. A strange plaque containing the name “Kado Thorne” and an image of an Eclipse has sparked widespread speculation after being sent to content creators. Here’s what they imply and what we know about them so far.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is approaching its conclusion on August 25, 2023, and players are already looking forward to what Season 4 will bring. Epic Games is well-known for teasing every new season with numerous teasers and merchandise sent to content creators before revealing too much lore to the community.

Similarly, in an enigmatic move, Epic has begun teasing the upcoming season by projecting an astral eclipse surrounded by a spiral in the Season 3 island’s sky. Furthermore, Fortnite content creators are receiving mysterious plaques with a message signed by an entity named “Kado Thorne” and an image of a red Eclipse.

Here’s everything we know so far about what these terms mean and what they may imply for the upcoming season of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4’s Kado Thorne and Eclipse teasers explained

Fortnite content creators in Brazil, Germany, and the United States have already begun receiving shipments from Epic Games regarding Season 4. The package includes a black plaque with a crimson eclipse and a card that reads, “Thank you. For the addition to my collection.” and signed by an entity named Kado Thorne.

According to well-known content creator SquatingDog, Kado Thorne stole his Lego Vespa figurine and substituted it with a plaque and a note indicating that the entity wishes to “add it to their collection.” While there has been no official confirmation, the community seems to believe that Kado Thorne is the primary antagonist of the upcoming season.

Multiple credible sources have speculated that Kado Thorne could be a Battle Pass character in the upcoming Season 4 and is a collector by nature. During Chapter 4 Season 3 Snapshot Quests, players have been tasked with collecting items such as a Chalice, Coral Buddies, and Refined Kinetic Ore, all of which point to a collector with an eye on these items.

Slone’s Apparatus is currently projecting a holographic eclipse onto the Season 3 island’s sky, which corresponds to the Red Eclipse depicted in the image on the plaque. According to Slone’s recent voice lines for Snapshot Quests, this confirms that the upcoming season will indeed revolve around an eclipse and that players may soon be surrounded by an evil entity.

Certain speculations claim that the next season will indeed feature the return of The Last Reality, as the eclipse is unnatural, unlike the moon, and is caused by the evil faction’s headquarters, the Cube Cradle. In addition, the glyphs in locations such as Rumble Ruins suggest an eclipse formed by a similar pattern to the Cube Cradle.

Therefore, it is fair to assume that players can anticipate any of the aforementioned in Season 4. While these are solely speculations, more will be revealed in the coming weeks as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 concludes and players complete their Battle Pass.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about Kado Thorne and Eclipse in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

