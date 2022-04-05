Wondering what’s going on at The Daily Bugle in Fortnite, or why there’s a red X on the map? It’s time to help The Seven reclaim this POI, and we’ve got all the details you need.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is all about the battle between The Seven and the Imagined Order, with loads of war-themed additions including tanks, a driveable Battle Bus, and IO Blimps floating around the Island.

Following the 20.10 update, the first major battle of the season is taking place inside The Daily Bugle. Forces from both sides are currently fighting here, and it’s up to you to help lead The Seven to victory.

Below, you’ll find out why there’s a red X on the Daily Bugle in Fortnite, how to help The Seven reclaim The Daily Bugle, and an explanation of what will happen after the battle is won.

Why is there a red X on The Daily Bugle in Fortnite?

The Daily Bugle is currently red in Fortnite and there’s an X above it to indicate that there’s a battle taking place between the Imaged Order and The Seven, who have been fighting throughout Chapter 3.

There’s also a story-related challenge to complete if you travel to where the red X is on the map, where you’ll need to help The Seven fight back against the Imagined Order.

How to help The Seven reclaim The Daily Bugle in Fortnite

Starting this challenge is as simple as landing at The Daily Bugle and making your way toward the battle location, which is indicated by a red X on the map. It will usually be at the entrance to The Daily Bugle.

You’ll see The Seven in a gunfight with the Imagined Order, and it’s up to you to help them eliminate all the Imagined Order guards in this area. There are a lot of them, so make sure you have some decent weapons.

Once you’ve defeated them, a notification will appear at the top of the screen to let you know the first wave is complete. Loads of high-tier weapons and health items will also appear from the blue portal nearby.

Now, it’s time to move to the second wave (which will again be marked by a red X on the map) and defeat all of the Imagined Order guards there. Finally, you’ll need to do the exact same for the third wave.

Epic Games have hinted that the boss Huntmaster Saber is watching over from above, so you’ll need to keep an eye out for him when visiting The Daily Bugle.

What will happen when The Seven reclaim The Daily Bugle?

According to Fortnite leakers, when The Seven reclaim The Daily Bugle they will not only remove Imagined Order guards from the POI, but also take over their weaponry including tanks, turrets, and IO Blimps.

It’s then expected that the Blimp floating above this area will crash near The Daily Bugle and potentially destroy some of the POI in the process.

As the season progresses and the battle between the Imagined Order and The Seven rages on, this same format is expected to happen in two other areas across the Island: Tilted Towers and Rocky Reels.

It’s likely that Fortnite players will need to defeat Imagined Order guards at each of these locations before more Blimp crashes take place. We’ll keep you updated when this happens in the coming weeks.

