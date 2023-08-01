Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collab: Release date, skins & more

Epic Games unveiled a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover for Fortnite, which is set to go live with the launch of v25.30. Here’s what players need to know.

News of the collab will hardly come as a surprise to those aware of recent Fortnite leaks. Notably, leakers managed to unearth images of bundle pages that showcased skins, back blings, and more modeled after the popular anime.

Such a collaboration arrives at the perfect time, too, given that Jujutsu Kaisen just began airing its second season last month. And, fortunately, the crossover itself is right around the corner, with Epic confirming the new content will go live alongside Fortnite’s 25.30 update.

Here’s what we know about the Jujutsu Kaisen-branded collab, thus far.

A teaser trailer for the latest anime crossover hit Fortnite‘s official X account on August 1. The brief video confirms that several Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers will soon land on the Island.

Better still, a follow-up post from the same account reveals that these characters will go live once 25.30 drops. Players can expect to assume the role of their favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters on August 8, when the Futurama event comes to a close on the same day.

Confirmed skins in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen collab

Epic Games has yet to offer much in the way of specifics; however, based on the above trailer, Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara are all coming to Fortnite.

As for the pickaxes, back blings, and other cosmetic items that may accompany the skins, there’s no official word on what the developers have in store.

We’ll update this page with more information whenever more news from Epic surfaces.