Fortnite Season OG Live event: How to join & watch The Big Bang

Fortnite Season OG’s upcoming live event, The Big Bang, marks a new beginning and you can watch it with your friends. Here’s when the live event airs and how to join the event with your buddies.

Season OG of Fortnite has been a superhit release, breathing new life into the Battle Royale game. A ton of old players have jumped into Fortnite this season, reaching a massive player count peak, and Epic Games is going to make it more special with their upcoming live event, The Big Bang.

As the name suggests, it will mark a new beginning for the game and the sweet part is, you can watch it with your friends. So, fasten your seatbelt and get ready as our guide has everything you need to know about The Big Bang, starting from its date and how to join the live event in-game.

Fortnite Season OG’s next event, The Big Bang, will go live on December 2, 2023, which is a Saturday, at 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT. The Big Bang is Chapter 4’s finale live event.

The experience will be available 30 minutes prior, so you’ll get enough time to invite your friends and gear up with your favorite skins.

How to join The Big Bang event in Fortnite Season OG

You’ll be able to find The Big Bang event in the Battle Royale tile in Discover. The event will support parties of up to four players, just like the usual game modes.

In case you can’t be present in front of a dedicated gaming device during that time, Epic has got your back. You may use some cloud streaming services like The Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna services to play Fortnite on your mobile device and catch all the action from The Big Bang right from the palms of your hands.

Will Fortnite be down before The Big Bang event?

Yes, Epic will disable the Fortnite servers starting 12 PM ET on December 2 to prepare for The Big Bang.

However, Creator-made experiences will remain enabled until downtime for Fortnite v28.00 starts at 11:30 PM ET.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about The Big Bang event in Fortnite Season OG. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

