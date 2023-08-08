Fortnite Break The Curse Quests: How to get all Jujutsu Kaisen skins & rewards

The latest Fortnite update brings a new set of challenges called Break The Curse Quests, which rewards players with Jujutsu Kaisen-themed skins and cosmetics. Here’s how to get them all.

The much-anticipated Fortnite 25.30 update has finally arrived, bringing with it a new crossover in which players can obtain a variety of free cosmetics, in-game rewards, and challenges that may help them level up their Battle Pass rapidly by rewarding them with more XP.

Over the past couple of years, the number of anime collaborations in Fortnite has increased significantly, and now another popular series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has been added to the game.

Article continues after ad

With the latest collaboration, the series’ main characters Megumi, Nobara, Saturo, and Yuji have all been added as in-game skins, and there are a handful of themed Mythic items available to players to collect across the island via Cursed Llamas.

In addition to these gameplay features, a new questline dubbed Break The Curse! has been added, and players who complete it will receive free rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

All Fortnite Break The Curse! Quests

Epic Games Head over to Break the Curse! Quests tab to see the rewards you can get.

You may access the most recent Break The Curse! Quests by scrolling across to the Grades icon to the right of the Play button on the Menu Tab. Complete them by learning techniques such as The Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Technique: Purple by acquiring them from Cursed Llamas floating across the island.

Article continues after ad

Break The Curse! Quests are organized into four primary groups, with specific Quests corresponding to each grade for sorcerers in the anime. Each grade of Break The Curse! Quests will release at different times in the game until August 25 at 2 AM ET.

Grade 4 Quests

Grade 4 Quests went live on August 8 at 5 AM ET. Here are all the challenges and rewards associated with the questline and the reward you can get from each quest:

QUEST REWARD Help in hunting Cursed Llamas (3) 400 Cursed Energy Collect Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique in different matches (3) 300 Cursed Energy Damage opponents using Hollow Purple or Straw Soll Technique (1,250) 400 Cursed Energy Travel under different bridges (3) 300 Cursed Energy Damage opponents using Assault Rifles (1,000) 300 Cursed Energy Visit different named locations (6) 300 Cursed Energy Assist in searching chests or ammo boxes (50) 400 Cursed Energy Travel distance on foot (500) 300 Cursed Energy Damage opponents while crouching or sliding (250) 300 Cursed Energy Hit headshots on enemy players (8) 400 Cursed Energy Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (65,000) 450 Cursed Energy Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (130,000) 450 Cursed Energy Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (195,000) 450 Cursed Energy Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (260,000) 450 Cursed Energy Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (325,000) 450 Cursed Energy Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (300,000) (Special Grade) 450 Cursed Energy Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (350,000)(Special Grade) 450 Cursed Energy

Grade 3 Quests

Grade 3 Quests will go live on August 10 at 9 AM ET. We will update this section as soon as they are released with associated rewards.

Article continues after ad

Grade 2 Quests

Grade 2 Quests will go live on August 15 at 9 AM ET. We will update this section as soon as they are released with associated rewards.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Grade 1 Quests and Special Grade Quests

Grade 1 Quests and Special Grade Quests will go live on August 17 at 9 AM ET. We will update this section as soon as they are released with associated rewards.

All Break The Curse! Quest Rewards

Epic Games Players can purchase the Premium Reward track to get additional rewards like the Yuji skin.

Your Cursed Energy will increase as you complete Break The Curse! Quests, and the higher your energy, the better Fortnite rewards you’ll be eligible for. The tab contains a mini battle pass, with both the Free reward track and the Premium Reward Track upgrade, the latter of which may be obtained for a one-time payment of 1,000 V-Bucks.

Article continues after ad

The free reward track has 11 rewards, the last of which is the Yuji Itadori Outfit. You may get even more items than the free reward track offers (without doing any extra Quests) if you upgrade to the Premium Reward Track.

The Streetwear Yuji Itadori Outfit is one of the items available instantly after purchasing the Premium Reward Track upgrade for 1,000 V-Bucks. Here are all the rewards you can get as you redeem your Cursed Energy Tokens in Fortnite:

Article continues after ad

CURSED ENERGY REQUIRED FREE REWARD PREMIUM REWARD 1000 Kon’s Bark Spray Confused Yuji Emoticon 2000 Jujutsu Kaisen Emblem Wrap Tsukamoto Bear Back Bling 3000 Level Up Token Level Up Token 4000 Cursed Llama Emoticon Cursed Energy Emote 5000 Level Up Token Level Up Token 6000 Jujutsu Sorcerers Loading Screen Yuji’s Curse Spray 7000 Angry Nobara Emoticon Cursed Energy Flow Wrap 8000 Level Up Token Level Up Token 9000 Winged Toad Summon Back Bling Slaughter Demon Pickaxe 10000 Level Up Token Level Up Token 11000 Shadow Play: Toad Emote Yuji Itadori Outfit

Additionally, Sorcerer Grades are awarded for completing a certain number of quests in a Grade. To get the Nue Glider, you must first earn six Sorcerer Grades.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Break The Curse! Quests so far, but make sure you check back as we’ll keep this guide updated when more challenges are released.

In the meantime, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out some of our other guide content:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins