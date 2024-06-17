Fortnite leaks reveal potential Kingdom Hearts collab

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to video game collabs, and it looks like Kingdom Hearts could be joining the Battle Royale.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is already filled with exciting video game collabs, with Fallout cosmetics featured in the current Battle Pass and even Lethal Company appearing in the Item Shop. However, according to a post shared on X, it’s likely that Kingdom Hearts could also be joining the Battle Royale.

Posted by well-known leaker ‘ShiinaBR’, the Kingdom Hearts (Sora) collab with Fortnite was brought up by a “reliable” SEGA leaker that goes by the name ‘Midori’ some time ago. Apparently, in a group chat, they’ve since brought this topic up again, claiming the collab is “real” and “does exist.”

Though, as always, given that this is still a rumor, ideally, it’s better not to keep your hopes up until there’s more official information.

Whether this could be a big collab that plays a significant part in the entire season, like Peter Griffin from Family Guy, a mini-pass, or even an Item Shop bundle is currently unknown, but some players are already imagining the possibilities of the collab in the game.

One user wrote, “If they did a Kingdom Hearts battlepass/season and even if the pass was 50 bucks, I’d get it and grind out the whole season. The map could be like classic Disney/Kingdom Hearts worlds with villains as bosses.”

Another pointed out that since we already have Jack Skellington and some Tron: Legacy skins, seeing Kingdom Hearts in the game “isn’t impossible” — considering that Disney also owns it aside from Square Enix.

In February 2024, Disney invested $1.5 billion into Epic Games to collaborate on “all-new games and entertainment universe that will further expand the reach of beloved Disney stories and experiences.”

While the Kingdom Hearts collab is still a rumor for now, considering the partnership between the two, there may be a potential for the franchise to make it to the game.