Fortnite leaks reveal potential Kingdom Hearts collab

Fortnite leaks reveal potential Kingdom Hearts collabsquare enix/epic games
Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to video game collabs, and it looks like Kingdom Hearts could be joining the Battle Royale.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is already filled with exciting video game collabs, with Fallout cosmetics featured in the current Battle Pass and even Lethal Company appearing in the Item Shop. However, according to a post shared on X, it’s likely that Kingdom Hearts could also be joining the Battle Royale.
Posted by well-known leaker ‘ShiinaBR’, the Kingdom Hearts (Sora) collab with Fortnite was brought up by a “reliable” SEGA leaker that goes by the name ‘Midori’ some time ago. Apparently, in a group chat, they’ve since brought this topic up again, claiming the collab is “real” and “does exist.”
Though, as always, given that this is still a rumor, ideally, it’s better not to keep your hopes up until there’s more official information.
Whether this could be a big collab that plays a significant part in the entire season, like Peter Griffin from Family Guy, a mini-pass, or even an Item Shop bundle is currently unknown, but some players are already imagining the possibilities of the collab in the game.
One user wrote, “If they did a Kingdom Hearts battlepass/season and even if the pass was 50 bucks, I’d get it and grind out the whole season. The map could be like classic Disney/Kingdom Hearts worlds with villains as bosses.”
Another pointed out that since we already have Jack Skellington and some Tron: Legacy skins, seeing Kingdom Hearts in the game “isn’t impossible” — considering that Disney also owns it aside from Square Enix.
In February 2024, Disney invested $1.5 billion into Epic Games to collaborate on “all-new games and entertainment universe that will further expand the reach of beloved Disney stories and experiences.”
While the Kingdom Hearts collab is still a rumor for now, considering the partnership between the two, there may be a potential for the franchise to make it to the game.