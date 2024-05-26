How to get Wastelander Magneto skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Wastelander Magneto skin has been added to Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3. Here’s how you can get the Marvel character’s outfit and cosmetics.

Fortnite has again joined forces with Marvel to bring a Wasteland version of the iconic X-Men character for its Wrecked season. Despite the endless amounts of Marvel collabs over the years, this is the first time Magneto has been introduced into the game.

How to get Wastelander Magneto skin in Fortnite

To get the Wastelander Magneto skin in Fortnite, you must purchase the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and complete the Magneto Battle Pass Quests in July.

Epic Games You can access the Magneto Battle Pass section from the Fortnite Battle Pass menu.

Epic Games has not yet stated the exact release date or what these specific Battle Pass quests will include. However, they announced at the end of their official blog post for the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3: “Unlock the Wastelander Magneto Outfit from Battle Pass Quests in July!”

Article continues after ad

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks if you need to purchase this season’s Battle Pass to grant you access to the Magneto Battle Pass Quests when they finally drop.

Article continues after ad

By completing the quests, you will be able to claim and receive the Wastelander Magneto Outfit, Wastelander Magneto LEGO skin style, and the Wastelander’s Cloak Back Bling.

With the Magneto skin, you have also the option to put his helmet Face Plate on or off and whether you want his actual helmet on or off.

There are also several more Magneto-themed cosmetic rewards you will be able to earn, which Epic has hidden in the in-game Battle Pass page for Magneto until launch.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 5 Season 3’s Battle Pass launched with a major Fallout collaboration, which includes three variations of the T-60 Power Armor skin and numerous cosmetics. The famous Nuka Cola has also joined and has been praised by Fallout fans for its homage to the game’s cola cap currency.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.