Fortnite players slam Fallout crossover for being a “massive letdown”

The next Fortnite update will bring in new items, collabs and much more to the game.

Fortnite players are urging Epic Games to do more with the Fallout collaboration, as the only cosmetic that has come to the game so far is a bobblehead back bling and the Battle Pass Power Armor.

Fallout was teased as the season’s theme early on with the Brotherhood Power Armor. However, outside of that same suit being featured in the battle pass, there wasn’t much more to the collab.

Fortnite added Nuka Cola to the loot pool as a new healing item, but that’s where the Fallout collaboration stopped.

Since the season began on May 24, no additional Fallout-themed cosmetics or items have been introduced.

Player excitement dwindled when Fortnite released a bobblehead back bling in the shop without a corresponding skin or pickaxe. Now, the community is calling for Fortnite to expand on the collaboration before the season ends.

“As a die-hard Fallout fan and a gamer who loves post-apocalyptic themes, I’ve been checking the store every morning since the start of the season for the arrival of The Ghoul from the Fallout series or the Ranger skin from Fallout New Vegas. I’ve given up hope,” said one player on a Reddit post.

Other Reddit community members expressed the same frustrations, saying that they, too, would love the chance to purchase something from the franchise.

Some comments even suggested that Fortnite could draw inspiration from the Amazon Prime series by adding the main character Lucy to the game.

“You remember that meme with the defaults in the vault uniforms? Would have gladly taken that if I knew this is what we were actually getting LMAO” said another user when talking about the Fallout Vault Boy back bling.

There are still several weeks left in the Chapter 5 Season 3 season, which gives Fortnite the time to potentially do more with the collaboration.