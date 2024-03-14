Fortnite skin already in game is as good as a Helldivers 2 collab

One Fortnite skin that’s already in the game is found to be as good as an official Helldivers 2 collab cosmetic. Here’s what it looks like.

Fortnite has collaborated on a variety of pop culture products, including comics, anime, and films. However, some of the game’s most successful crossovers have occurred with other video games such as Halo, Among Us, and Doom.

Furthermore, AAA PlayStation titles such as God of War and Uncharted worked with Fortnite to provide Kratos and Nathan Drake skins in the game. However, another PlayStation title, Helldivers 2, is presently a fan favorite and has topped the rankings as the best co-op game of the year.

Nintendo / Epic Games / Microsoft Fortnite has collaborated with iconic characters from famous video games.

Fans would want to see a Helldivers 2 collaboration in Fortnite, but it appears that the latter already has a skin in the game that is as good as an official crossover. Here’s what it looks like.

Fortnite player points out skin similar to Helldivers 2 armor

A Reddit user named fileq shared a side-by-side image of a Fortnite skin next to the Helldivers 2 character armor and wrote, “Guys, how fast do I need to run so you can’t see the difference?” With their post they showed the similarity between the Stormfarer Fortnite skin and the Helldivers 2 armor and claimed they look somewhat the same.

Furthermore, in the last slide, they pitted an umbrella glider from Fortnite next to a dropship from Helldivers 2 to exact comparison between the two, yet again pointing out the similarities. Upon noticing their comparison closely, several Fortnite players turned in their thoughts.

One such player said, “Corporate needs you to spot the difference in these two pictures.” Another chimed in, “Looks like a Helldiver to me. Spread democracy to the gods!”

A third user wrote, “Well now I want an official Helldivers 2 and Fortnite collab.” A fourth one commented, “You kinda resemble him if you both were standing in the middle of a pitch-black room.”

To those wondering how to get the above Fortnite skin, the Stormfarer outfit was a part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass that players could unlock as they progressed. Sadly the skin won’t be returning to the game. However, those who have it can rock it in their next Battle Royale match and spread democracy like a Helldiver.

