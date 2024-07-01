Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean leak shows Flint Knock Pistol, Cannons & more

A new Fortnite leak hinting at the Pirates of the Caribbean collab teases the return of Flint Knock Pistol, Cannons, and more items coming soon to Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3’s first collaborative event with Metallica is coming to a close and Epic is already gearing up with another one with a famous Disney film franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. The collab was leaked by data miners such as HYPEX and ShiinaBR, with the 30.20 update files and is set to arrive on July 19, 2024.

However, ahead of this event, Fortnite is dropping image teasers on their official X account, which is a map divided into four parts, and each one reveals an item arriving in the game. So far, Epic has teased the Flint Knock Pistol and Cannons to be added to the Season 3 loot pool.

But as soon as the second teaser dropped, Fortnite’s Brazil account mistakenly uploaded and deleted the complete map teaser that shows all four tiles.

Soon enough, leakers like ShiinaBR uploaded the same image, which shows the rest of the two items, which are the Ship in a Bottle mythic and the Treasure map item that are set to arrive with the collab.

While the Flint Knock, Cannons, and Treasure maps are items from past Fortnite seasons, the Ship in a Bottle mythic item was leaked a while ago, as it summons a ship that deals damage to enemies and builds on the move.

Fortnite players soon identified the teased items in the image and turned in their excitement for the collab inbound. One such player said, “Can’t wait to get all of the Pirates of the Caribbean skins.”

Another chimed in, “Bringing back Chapter 1 Season 8 Vibes, I love it!” A third user questioned the individual who accidentally posted the complete teaser and said, “Welp, somebody is getting fired today.”

With the 30.20 update, Fortnite players were also able to purchase the Jack Sparrow skin from the Item Shop for a brief while before Epic was quick to remove the listing. They later informed players that those who grabbed the skin will still have access to it when the full Pirates of the Caribbean collab hits the game on July 19th.

