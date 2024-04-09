All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is well underway and there is a wide range of upcoming leaked cosmetics and skins being discovered. If you want to keep track of all the exciting skins coming to the game then our guide has you covered.

Fortnite has already kicked off its major collaboration with Avatar into the game, but much more is set to follow in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Avatar Aang is set to join on April 12, complete with his own Avatar Elements event and Element Pass. The mini-pass includes two Aang skins and various cosmetics that have all been leaked.

However, this is not all as further collaborations have been leaked to arrive this season, as well as a classic skin and bundle set that hasn’t appeared in Fortnite for years.

Article continues after ad

So, here are all the upcoming leaked Fortnite skins and cosmetics we know about for Chapter 5 Season 2.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins & cosmetic leaks

According to trusted leakers in the Fortnite community of HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey, here are all the skins and cosmetics coming to Chapter 5 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Avatar Elements event: Aang & Avatar State Aang skins, Element Pass

The Avatar: Elements event has been officially announced by Epic Games to be released on April 12. However, there have barely been any details given by the developers surrounding what will actually happen in Fortnite.

Similar to the previous TMNT event in Season 1 of Chapter 5, there will be an Element Pass for the event. You can earn free rewards from the Element Pass or purchase the Element Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks from the Item Shop to earn Premium rewards.

Article continues after ad

You will need to complete various Avatar-themed quests to earn Chi. The more Chi you earn during the event, the further you will progress through the pass to unlock each skin and cosmetic reward.

The Avatar Element Pass will center around Aang the Avatar himself with two skins of his own and various iconic Avatar cosmetic rewards. You will need to claim all rewards by May 3, when the event ends.

Here’s everything included in the Fortnite Avatar Element Pass:

Article continues after ad

Aang skin and LEGO style

Avatar State Aang skin and LEGO style

Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe

Aang’s Air Sphere Emote

Baffled Aang Emoticon

Momo Messenger Back Bling

Elemental Cycle Spray

Avatar Banner

Appa Glider (will be available towards end of the event)

4 Level Up Tokens

Fortnite Star Wars event: Rebel Leia Organa and Mandalorian vehicle skin

According to data miners, the text “Rebel Leia Organa” and files relating to an upcoming Mandalorian vehicle skin have been found in the game. It is unknown exactly what these will look like so far.

Article continues after ad

These are set to be the stars of the show when the annual Star Wars Day event drops into Fortnite on May 4, 2024. The Mandalorian vehicle skin will be added to both Fortnite and Rocket League.

Kratos skin bundle

The classic Kratos skin and cosmetic bundle is finally set to return to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2. It first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 5 and hasn’t appeared in Fortnite for over three years, despite the community often calling for it to make a comeback.

Check out more Fortnite guides:

Fortnite Avatar collab update patch notes | How to complete Avatar Korra Quests & unlock Korra skin | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | All NPC Characters

Article continues after ad