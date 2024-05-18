Five things we want to see from the Fortnite x Fallout crossover

Fortnite has just recently teased the Fallout collab for Chapter 5, Season 3, and we think these would be great additions to spice things up in the game.

Not too long ago, Fortnite players demanded a Fallout collab after seeing a fan-made crossover idea following the hype and success of the TV show. Well, now that the collaboration has been made official for Chapter 5, Season 3, it looks like that will no longer be just a concept.

There might be a chance we’ll actually get to see Jonesy or other original characters from Fortnite rocking a Vault Dweller jumpsuit.

With the franchise having released multiple games in the span of 27 years, there are a ton of ideas that Fortnite can pull from the wastelands of the Fallout universe. However, we think it’d be interesting to see the following make it to the game.

Customizable Vault Dweller Jumpsuit skin

Fortnite has released customizable skins throughout the years, the superhero ones being one example. In these, you can change your hair, color, pattern, and many others. And with Fortnite x Fallout coming, this would be a great addition to cosmetics.

Picture this: a Fallout jumpsuit skin that allows you to customize the number on your outfit. It would make so much sense, seeing as Fallout has so many different vaults. Bonus points if you can change hairstyles too!

Functional Pip-Boy

The Fallout universe has taught us that the Pip-Boy isn’t just a cosmetic for your character but an important device that lets you access information, open a Vault, and many other things. One fun way this can help spice up the Battle Royale is if it functions similarly to augments.

This could be an item that gives you the option to choose a unique buff for the rest of the game. After all, it’s been a while since augments were available in the game, and some players have claimed they missed them.

Power Armor mythic

Things haven’t been the same since I used Power Armor for the first time in Fallout 76. Walking around in the bulky yet powerful special armor type simply felt so cool. Suddenly, I was immune to fall damage and had slight damage and radiation reduction, making it so convenient to complete tasks.

It might seem overpowered to have something like this in the Battle Royale. But given that the Power Armor actually uses up Fusion Core, it’d be interesting to see if there’s a Power Armor mythic with limited resources. And to get more Fusion Core, you’ll need to head to outposts and defeat some NPCs.

Fallout 76 Nuke

As a Battle Royale, Fortnite is no stranger to chaos. With the next season’s theme giving massive post-apocalyptic vibes, I imagine having a Nuclear Missile that works like in Fallout 76 would add an element of surprise to the Battle Royale.

The way this could possibly work is that players need to take over specific locations or POIs to get a Nuclear Keycard, and then use it to select an area on the map to blast. The affected area will inflict radiation damage, but the tradeoff is that it’ll spawn better loot.

Ghouls

Lastly, we’d like to see Ghouls appear in the next season, whether in the form of cosmetics or NPCs. If it’s the latter, they could occupy some areas on the map and jumpscare players and attempt to eliminate them after passing a certain point — similar to how certain POIs in previous Fortnitemares work with enemies and bosses.