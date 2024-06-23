How to get Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite

Find out everything you need to know about how to get the Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3, as well as his other cosmetics.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 continues to surprise players with new collabs, ranging from Fallout, Lethal Company, and even Pirates of the Caribbean. And what’s Pirates of Carribean without the carefree and eccentric Jack Sparrow?

This season, the legendary pirate is joining the Battle Royale, along with some new weapons introduced in the latest update.

If you’d like to add him to your locker, check out how to get the Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3.

Fortnite: How to get the Jack Sparrow skin

epic games Jack Sparrow cosmetics in Fortnite.

Players can get the Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite by purchasing the Cursed Sails Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks, which was available briefly in the Item Shop on June 22 before getting taken down.

This is essentially a mini pass that offers a plethora of cosmetic rewards and XP to help you level up your Battle Pass.

Like previous mini passes, the Cursed Sails Pass consists of free and paid tracks. Those who purchased the Cursed Sails Pass will instantly unlock Jack Sparrow and unlock the premium or bottom track.

Below is a list of all of Jack Sparrow’s cosmetics in Fortnite:

Jack Sparrow Outfit + LEGO style

Cursed Jack Sparrow Outfit

Jack Sparrow’s Sword Pickaxe

Jack’s Compass Back Bling

Sparrow Run Emote

Pirate’s Grin Emoticon

Jar of Dirt Emote

Banner Icon

While the Jack Sparrow skin can be unlocked instantly when purchasing the pass, other rewards require earning Cursed Gold and Map Pieces by completing quests.

Unfortunately, the Cursed Sails Pass has been taken down from the Item Shop at the moment, but those who have already purchased it before should have no problem using the Jack Sparrow skin.

Rest assured, given that it’s supposed to be released in a few weeks, players who are looking to buy this skin in Fortnite will just have to be patient while waiting for it to rotate back in the Item Shop.