Fortnite x Metallica live event: Start date, how to watch & more

Metallica’s arrival to Fortnite is coming with a live event for fans to rock out to. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

After many teases, Fortnite Festival Season 4 brings heavy metal legend Metallica to the musical mode. The band’s arrival also introduces a variety of cosmetics to earn, new music, and an exciting Battle Stage mode.

Metallica’s reach will extend outside of Fortnite Festival, as the group will get a live event titled Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury.

Featuring six fan-favorite songs, this will be an event you don’t want to miss.

Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury will start on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 2 PM ET, and ends on June 23, 2024. There are three showings per day, each lasting around 30 minutes, and you can jump into the experience with up to four players.

Below, you’ll find the scheduled show times:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

2 PM ET

5 PM ET

11 PM ET

Sunday, June 23, 2024

10 AM ET

2 PM ET

5 PM ET

How to watch the Fortnite x Metallica event

You’ll be able to find Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury in the Discover tab, where it’ll be available for selection during the 30-minute intervals. Players can join at any time during said intervals, so they won’t miss a beat despite joining late.

As mentioned, the event will feature six fan-favorite songs, although which songs are under wraps. Also, as mentioned, up to four players can watch the event together.

With that, you’re all caught up on Fortnite’s Metallica live event. Make sure to get up to speed on everything Fortnite-related, whether it be June’s free skins, the arrival of the next update, or the best Creative 2.0 maps to play.