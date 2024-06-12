How to get Ride the Lightning guitar Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite’s 30.10 update sees Metallica join the game, as well as the Ride the Lighting guitar hitting the Battle Royale. Here’s everything you need to know about the in-game item.

Metallica is headlining Fortnite Festival’s Season 4 update, which arrives June 13, bringing a ton of goodies inspired by the band like skins, auras, and more. However, the group’s reach extends outside of Festival, as a new Mythic item joins Battle Royale.

This item is called the Ride the Lightning guitar, and it functions literally as the name implies. With that said, let’s get you up to speed on the Mythic’s debut.

How to get Metallica’s Ride the Lighting guitar in Fortnite

There is only one way to earn the Ride the Lightning guitar: by finding it via ground loot or in Chests. Of course, you can also find it from fallen enemy players, but you’d have to survive long enough to do that.

Epic Games

During the middle of the match, Metallica Loot Island will spawn in, similarly to how the current Loot Island works. This heavy metal version of Loot Island may house a few Ride the Lighting guitars, so we’ll keep you updated.

Ride the Lightning guitar ability explained

Ride the Lighting isn’t your average Mythic, as it will function nearly identical to the Wings of Icarus item that debuted in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Epic Games describes the item as such: “Use one to create a lightning arc in the sky that your squadmates can ride. On your descent, come crashing down to bring the beginning of an enemy’s end.” Players can get a brief look at it via the Metallica gameplay trailer where the player slams the ground in a burst of lighting.

Ride the Lightning isn’t the only addition coming alongside Metallica, so be sure to check out update 30.10’s patch notes for more information. Metallica will also put on a live event, and we’ve broken down how to watch it.