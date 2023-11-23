Eminem Fortnite skin: Release date, price, styles, live event

Waiting to get your hands on the Eminem Fortnite skin ahead of the Big Bang live event? Here we’ve got you covered with all the info on its release date, price, styles and more.

Throughout its extensive history, Fortnite has established fruitful collaborations with renowned figures from various fields, including movies, comic books, and music. Players acquire in-game cosmetics featuring virtual personas of their favorite pop culture figures as a way to express their admiration for these collaborations.

Musical artists such as Marshmello, Travis Scott, and The Kid LAROI have appeared in the Fortnite metaverse via in-game cosmetics and live events in the past years. Fortnite players are currently anticipating the arrival of their very own Slim Shady Eminem, thanks to the Season OG’s never-ending hype and the upcoming Big Bang Live event.

The live event will, according to multiple sources, add Eminem skin to the game, which will be available for purchase by fans in the near future. Here’s all the info you’ll need regarding the forthcoming Fortnite collaboration until then.

Contents

When will the Eminem skin release in Fortnite?

According to well-known data miners, the Eminem cosmetic bundle will release on Wednesday, November 29 at 7 PM ET in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Icon Series bundle will feature three cosmetic outfits with accompanying accessories.

However, this info is not yet confirmed by neither Epic Games nor Eminem themselves so we’ll update this section once we have more legitimate info on the release date.

How much will Eminem’s Fortnite skin cost?

As of yet, there has been no leaks or rumors around the pricing of any of the cosmetics related to Fortnite x Eminem collab. However, based on past Icon Series skin we can safely assume the skin will cost north of 1000 V-Bucks.

While we await further info on the Eminem skin pricing, it’d be wise for you to stock up on V-Bucks before it arrives.

Eminem Fortnite skin styles

According to data miners, there will be three different Eminem skins that will be released with the Fortnite Big Bang Live Event. They are: Slim Shady outfit, Marshall Mathers outfit and Without Me outfit.

The Slim Shady outfit will have three additional selectable styles for players to choose from including a hood up masked style. However, with the Marshall Mathers skin players will be able to unlock a free style called the Marshall Magma when they attend the live event.

As of now, the buzz is currently surrounding the Without Me outfit that features Eminem in a costume similar to the music video of his famous song of the same name. The leaked promo art also features the skin doing Eminem’s infamous pose.

When is The Big Bang Fortnite live event featuring Eminem?

The Big Bang live event will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Fortnite at 2 PM ET. You can check timings across your regions right here.

If this is your first time attending a Fortnite live event, we’ve got you covered with a handy guide on how to join and play it in the game.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about the Eminem x Fortnite collab and his skin bundle. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

