Fortnite update 30.10 patch notes: Metallica concert, new weapons & more

The latest Fortnite update 30.10 brings a Metallica collab across all game modes, along with a new weapon, POIs, and a concert where players can jam to top songs by the band.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 was off to a rocky start with OP Mythic Nitro cars running rampant on the Battle Royale island. Since then, Fortnite has released multiple hotfixes to restore the gameplay balance and make it a fair gameplay experience for all players.

However, the first content patch of the season v30.10 has now arrived and brings a plethora of new content that players can use to rock it out with Metallica. Find out what’s included in the full patch notes for the Fortnite 30.10 update.

Epic Games

Downtime for Fortnite update v30.10 will commence on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 1 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 9 AM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here once downtime ends.

Metallica arrives in Fortnite

After months of rumors and leaks, the official collaboration between Fortnite and Metallica is finally here and brings content to game modes such as Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing.

The collab starts on June 13 and will end on different dates in each game mode. Here are all the start and end dates of Metallica collab from each Fortnite mode:

Battle Royale: June 13 to July 2, 2024

June 13 to July 2, 2024 Fortnite Festival: June 13 to August 16, 2024

June 13 to August 16, 2024 LEGO Fortnite: Skins in the Item Shop from June 13 to August 16, 2024

Skins in the Item Shop from June 13 to August 16, 2024 Rocket Racing: June 13 to August 16, 2024

June 13 to August 16, 2024 Metallica UEFN concert: June 22-23, 2024

June 22-23, 2024 Metallica Cup tournament: June 18, 2024

The Battle Royale collab will also bring themed Metallica Quests for players to complete in exchange for free rewards. We’ll keep you updated as the quests drop and how to complete them.

Metallica UEFN concert

The Fortnite x Metallica collab is also adding a UEFN concert experience on June 22nd and 23rd across three different showtimes each day. Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday, June 22, 2024 2 PM ET 5 PM ET 11 PM ET

Sunday, June 23, 2024 10 AM ET 2 PM ET 5 PM ET



The experience is called Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. and is developed by the team over at Magnopus. This journey through six of Metallica’s fan-favorite songs features gameplay that matches the intensity.

Players can find this experience in Fortnite’s Discover screen for thirty minutes each showtime, so even if you jump in late, you can be part of the full show. Choose a time that works best with a party of up to four. Just catch one of the shows so you can finally sleep with both eyes closed.

Ride the Lightning mythic item

The Metallica collab also brings a new mythic item called Ride the Lightning Guitar, which will be available in Battle Royale as soon as the update rolls out. You can grab it from Loot Chests or from the floor loot.

These instruments are as mobile as they are musical. Use one to create a lightning arc in the sky that your squadmates can ride. On your descent, come crashing down to bring the beginning of an enemy’s end as you deal some serious damage.

New Loot Island

In the middle of every match, the floating Metallica Loot Island will rift from a hole in the sky. It’s no dream or lie — atop this island is a stage inspired by the M72 World Tour.

Rock out to the holographic James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert to capture the POI and let loot loose (includes the Ride the Lightning Guitar item).

Fortnite Festival Season 4 and Battle Stage mode

The update also brings a new Fortnite Festival Season 4 where the featured icon artist is Metallica themselves, with a brand-new Festival Pass featuring cosmetic skins of Kirk, James, Robert and Lars with other items such as Jam Tracks, Aura, Emotes, Instruments, and more.

The new season will finally allow players to use Jam Tracks as Lobby Music in an update that was hinted at by Fortnite a few weeks ago.

Season 4 also brings a new Battle Stage mode where you can battle your opponents across a four-song setlist to be the last one standing when the curtain comes down.

Each public Battle Stage match begins with up to 16 players, all competing to get the highest score on a randomly chosen song from Festival’s featured rotation. You’ll play the same track as other players but get to choose your song part and difficulty as you riff your way to the highest score.

You can turn the tides of battle by launching attacks on your opponents to slow their scoring and break their streak!

Prepare for your attack the same way you’d launch into Overdrive on the Main Stage — play Overdrive Phases to build Overdrive and press the Attack button to throw your rivals off course, while boosting your own score! The more Overdrive you hold, the longer your attack will be.

Check out the full Fortnite Festival Season 4 patch notes for more info.

New Metallica skins

Apart from the skins included in the Festival Season 4 pass, four more Metallica skins will be arriving in the Item Shop on June 13, and will remain there until the end of Festival Season 4. They include:

Puppet Master James

Puppet Master Lars

Puppet Master Kirk

Puppet Master Robert

These Outfits give each member an otherworldly wardrobe — including flame-emitting eyes and a blazing skull breastplate, with LEGO style included.

Fortnite x Metallica cup

The Squads Fill, Battle Royale Metallica Cup happens on June 18 and allows players to earn the foreboding Ringer Emote before it arrives in the Item Shop. Earn this Emote by being one of the top point-earning players in your region.

Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region’s three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can be found in the “Compete” tab in-game. Among other requirements, competitors must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account and be at Account Level 15 or above.

Rocket Racing Metallica track

Fortnite’s racing mode Rocket Racing also gets a taste of the Metallica collab in the form of a brand new track called Thrash Mountain. This volcanic track is a tribute to all things rock — and not just the geology kind. You’ve got instrumental monuments, a stretch of road like a fretboard, and Metallica’s “Fuel” playing in the background.

This is a pretty hardcore track, but that doesn’t mean it’s hard. This is a Novice track you can unlock in ranked racing at Bronze I.

Additionally, the Backfire Car Body is one of the rewards for Rocket Racing’s Metallica Quests. So are the Puppetmaster Backfire Decal and Chasing Light Wheels. Shred the path all the way to the finish line. Furthermore, a Metallica Jäger 619 Bundle will be in the Shop until June 26, 2024 and everything in this bundle is eligible for cross-game ownership with Rocket League.

The Thrash Mountain track and sequential Metallica Quests will be in Rocket Racing until August 16, 2024, at 9 AM ET.

Battle Pass super styles

According to leaks, Fortnite will unlock the super styles for the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass with the v30.10 update for players. According to their X post on June 12, there are three possible names for the super styles, namely Cold Fusion, Digital Ghost, and Neon Hazard.

However, the appearance of those styles has been kept under wraps, so players hope to get a glimpse once the update goes live.

LEGO Fortnite Cozy and Expert modes

LEGO Fortnite has also released two new gameplay modes called Cozy and Expert modes to cater to both casual players and sweats in Fortnite. The Cozy mode allows players to play a more relaxed version of LEGO Fortnite without the hassle of grinding in their survival world.

On the other hand, Expert mode challenges them at every step of the way with a Permadeath mode that tests their skills. Check out the full LEGO Fortnite patch notes right here.

That’s all that has arrived with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update 30.10. Stay tuned to our Fortnite page for the latest on the new season.