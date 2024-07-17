GamingFortnite

All Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite & how to get them

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Pirates of the Carribean skins.Epic Games / Dexerto

Here’s how you can get every Pirates of the Caribbean skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa.

Fortnite has finally teamed up with Pirates of the Caribbean to bring the highly-anticipated collab to life. Epic revealed that the pirate-themed content update will set sail on July 19, and breach the shores of the Battle Royale island with its own Cursed Sails event and skins for all your favorite characters.

How to get Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite

There are two different ways you can get the Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite depending on which skin you want to get.

You must either purchase Outfits from the Item Shop or purchase the Premium Reward Track for the Cursed Sails Event Pass and progress through the tiers to unlock and claim them.

A screenshot featuring Jack Sparrow cosmetics in Fortnite.epic games
Captain Jack Sparrow skin and cosmetics in Fortnite.

Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean skin and cosmetic bundles for each character and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:

Skin BundleCosmetic RewardsHow to get
Pirates of the Caribbean BundleDavy Jones skin
Davy Jones LEGO Outfit style
Lil Kraken Back Bling
Norrington’s Sacrifice Pickaxe
Elizabeth Swann skin
Elizabeth Swann LEGO Outfit style
Dead Man’s Chest Back Bling
Elizabeth’s Favor Pickaxe
Captain Barbossa skin
Captain Barbossa LEGO Outfit style
Barbossa’s Sword Pickaxe
Davy’s Pipe Organ Emote		Purchase from the Item Shop for 3,400 V-Bucks.
Davy Jones BundleDavy Jones skin
Davy Jones LEGO Outfit style
Lil Kraken Back Bling
Norrington’s Sacrifice Pickaxe		Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.
Elizabeth Swann BundleElizabeth Swann skin
Elizabeth Swann LEGO Outfit style
Dead Man’s Chest Back Bling
Elizabeth’s Favor Pickaxe		Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,600 V-Bucks.
Captain Barbossa BundleCaptain Barbossa skin
Captain Barbossa LEGO Outfit style
Barbossa’s Sword Pickaxe		Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,600 V-Bucks.
Davy’s Pipe OrganDavy’s Pipe Organ EmotePurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.
Captain Jack SparrowCaptain Jack Sparrow skin
Captain Jack Sparrow LEGO Outfit style		Purchase the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass for 1,800 V-Bucks.
Cursed Jack SparrowCursed Jack Sparrow skin
Curse Jack Sparrow LEGO Outfit style		Earn 11,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
Pirate BootyPirate Booty EmoteEarn 1,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
Skeleton KeysSkeleton Keys KeytarEarn 2,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
Skull and Crossed SwordsSkull and Crossed Swords Back BlingEarn 4,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
Wee BeastieWee Beastie EmoteEarn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
Cursed SailsCursed Sails Loading ScreenEarn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
Jack’s Cutlass and BaneJack’s Cutlass and Bane PickaxePurchase the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass for 1,800 V-Bucks.
Jack’s PrizeJack’s Prize Back BlingEarn 11,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
Jack’s CompassJack’s Compass Back BlingEarn 1,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
Skull and BonesSkull and Bones Banner IconEarn 2,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
Sparrow RunSparrow Run EmoteEarn 4,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
Jack Sparrow’s SwordJack Sparrow’s Sword PickaxeEarn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
Pirate’s GrinPirate’s Grin EmoteEarn 7,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
Jar of DirtJar of Dirt EmoteEarn 9,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.

Fortnite gave players the first taste of pirate-themed content coming aboard with the return of the Flint-Lock Pistol added as part of the game’s July 16 patch update.

Epic also refreshed the weapons pool in the main Battle Royale modes and introduced new classic weapons to its OG Reload mode.

