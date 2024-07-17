All Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite & how to get themEpic Games / Dexerto
Here’s how you can get every Pirates of the Caribbean skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa.
Fortnite has finally teamed up with Pirates of the Caribbean to bring the highly-anticipated collab to life. Epic revealed that the pirate-themed content update will set sail on July 19, and breach the shores of the Battle Royale island with its own Cursed Sails event and skins for all your favorite characters.
How to get Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite
There are two different ways you can get the Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite depending on which skin you want to get.
You must either purchase Outfits from the Item Shop or purchase the Premium Reward Track for the Cursed Sails Event Pass and progress through the tiers to unlock and claim them.
Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean skin and cosmetic bundles for each character and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:
|Skin Bundle
|Cosmetic Rewards
|How to get
|Pirates of the Caribbean Bundle
|Davy Jones skin
Davy Jones LEGO Outfit style
Lil Kraken Back Bling
Norrington’s Sacrifice Pickaxe
Elizabeth Swann skin
Elizabeth Swann LEGO Outfit style
Dead Man’s Chest Back Bling
Elizabeth’s Favor Pickaxe
Captain Barbossa skin
Captain Barbossa LEGO Outfit style
Barbossa’s Sword Pickaxe
Davy’s Pipe Organ Emote
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 3,400 V-Bucks.
|Davy Jones Bundle
|Davy Jones skin
Davy Jones LEGO Outfit style
Lil Kraken Back Bling
Norrington’s Sacrifice Pickaxe
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.
|Elizabeth Swann Bundle
|Elizabeth Swann skin
Elizabeth Swann LEGO Outfit style
Dead Man’s Chest Back Bling
Elizabeth’s Favor Pickaxe
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,600 V-Bucks.
|Captain Barbossa Bundle
|Captain Barbossa skin
Captain Barbossa LEGO Outfit style
Barbossa’s Sword Pickaxe
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,600 V-Bucks.
|Davy’s Pipe Organ
|Davy’s Pipe Organ Emote
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.
|Captain Jack Sparrow
|Captain Jack Sparrow skin
Captain Jack Sparrow LEGO Outfit style
|Purchase the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass for 1,800 V-Bucks.
|Cursed Jack Sparrow
|Cursed Jack Sparrow skin
Curse Jack Sparrow LEGO Outfit style
|Earn 11,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
|Pirate Booty
|Pirate Booty Emote
|Earn 1,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
|Skeleton Keys
|Skeleton Keys Keytar
|Earn 2,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
|Skull and Crossed Swords
|Skull and Crossed Swords Back Bling
|Earn 4,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
|Wee Beastie
|Wee Beastie Emote
|Earn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
|Cursed Sails
|Cursed Sails Loading Screen
|Earn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests.
|Jack’s Cutlass and Bane
|Jack’s Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe
|Purchase the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass for 1,800 V-Bucks.
|Jack’s Prize
|Jack’s Prize Back Bling
|Earn 11,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
|Jack’s Compass
|Jack’s Compass Back Bling
|Earn 1,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
|Skull and Bones
|Skull and Bones Banner Icon
|Earn 2,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
|Sparrow Run
|Sparrow Run Emote
|Earn 4,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
|Jack Sparrow’s Sword
|Jack Sparrow’s Sword Pickaxe
|Earn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
|Pirate’s Grin
|Pirate’s Grin Emote
|Earn 7,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
|Jar of Dirt
|Jar of Dirt Emote
|Earn 9,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.
Fortnite gave players the first taste of pirate-themed content coming aboard with the return of the Flint-Lock Pistol added as part of the game’s July 16 patch update.
Epic also refreshed the weapons pool in the main Battle Royale modes and introduced new classic weapons to its OG Reload mode.