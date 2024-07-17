Here’s how you can get every Pirates of the Caribbean skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa.

Fortnite has finally teamed up with Pirates of the Caribbean to bring the highly-anticipated collab to life. Epic revealed that the pirate-themed content update will set sail on July 19, and breach the shores of the Battle Royale island with its own Cursed Sails event and skins for all your favorite characters.

How to get Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite

There are two different ways you can get the Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite depending on which skin you want to get.

You must either purchase Outfits from the Item Shop or purchase the Premium Reward Track for the Cursed Sails Event Pass and progress through the tiers to unlock and claim them.

epic games Captain Jack Sparrow skin and cosmetics in Fortnite.

Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean skin and cosmetic bundles for each character and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:

Skin Bundle Cosmetic Rewards How to get Pirates of the Caribbean Bundle Davy Jones skin

Davy Jones LEGO Outfit style

Lil Kraken Back Bling

Norrington’s Sacrifice Pickaxe

Elizabeth Swann skin

Elizabeth Swann LEGO Outfit style

Dead Man’s Chest Back Bling

Elizabeth’s Favor Pickaxe

Captain Barbossa skin

Captain Barbossa LEGO Outfit style

Barbossa’s Sword Pickaxe

Davy’s Pipe Organ Emote Purchase from the Item Shop for 3,400 V-Bucks. Davy Jones Bundle Davy Jones skin

Davy Jones LEGO Outfit style

Lil Kraken Back Bling

Norrington’s Sacrifice Pickaxe Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Elizabeth Swann Bundle Elizabeth Swann skin

Elizabeth Swann LEGO Outfit style

Dead Man’s Chest Back Bling

Elizabeth’s Favor Pickaxe Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,600 V-Bucks. Captain Barbossa Bundle Captain Barbossa skin

Captain Barbossa LEGO Outfit style

Barbossa’s Sword Pickaxe Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,600 V-Bucks. Davy’s Pipe Organ Davy’s Pipe Organ Emote Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. Captain Jack Sparrow Captain Jack Sparrow skin

Captain Jack Sparrow LEGO Outfit style Purchase the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass for 1,800 V-Bucks. Cursed Jack Sparrow Cursed Jack Sparrow skin

Curse Jack Sparrow LEGO Outfit style Earn 11,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass. Pirate Booty Pirate Booty Emote Earn 1,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests. Skeleton Keys Skeleton Keys Keytar Earn 2,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests. Skull and Crossed Swords Skull and Crossed Swords Back Bling Earn 4,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests. Wee Beastie Wee Beastie Emote Earn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests. Cursed Sails Cursed Sails Loading Screen Earn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests. Jack’s Cutlass and Bane Jack’s Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe Purchase the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass for 1,800 V-Bucks. Jack’s Prize Jack’s Prize Back Bling Earn 11,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass. Jack’s Compass Jack’s Compass Back Bling Earn 1,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass. Skull and Bones Skull and Bones Banner Icon Earn 2,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass. Sparrow Run Sparrow Run Emote Earn 4,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass. Jack Sparrow’s Sword Jack Sparrow’s Sword Pickaxe Earn 6,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass. Pirate’s Grin Pirate’s Grin Emote Earn 7,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass. Jar of Dirt Jar of Dirt Emote Earn 9,000 Pirate Booty by completing Pirates of the Caribbean Quests and own the Premium Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Event Pass.

Fortnite gave players the first taste of pirate-themed content coming aboard with the return of the Flint-Lock Pistol added as part of the game’s July 16 patch update.

Epic also refreshed the weapons pool in the main Battle Royale modes and introduced new classic weapons to its OG Reload mode.