How to get Weapon X Wolverine skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Wolverine’s Weapon X skin has finally arrived in Fortnite during Chapter 5 Season 3 with a range of cosmetics you can get your hands on. Here’s how to obtain the Weapon X outfit in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s July 2 update made Wastelander Magneto the star of the show with his skin, Battle Pass quests, and Magneto Power gauntlets. However, the Weapon X Lab was soon discovered inside a bunker on the Battle Royale map, in which Epic teased that Wolverine himself had clawed open the test tubes.

Hours following the update, the Weapon X Wolverine skin that has been highly-anticipated among the Fortnite community for some time, has finally been released.

Article continues after ad

How to get Weapon X Wolverine skin in Fortnite

To get the Weapon X Wolverine skin in Fortnite, you must purchase the Weapon X bundle in the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks.

Epic Games The Weapon X bundle is available in Fortnite’s Item Shop.

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make your purchase.

Here are all the Weapon X Wolverine skin and cosmetic rewards in Fortnite:

Article continues after ad

Bundle Cosmetic Rewards Price Weapon X bundle Weapon X skin

Weapon X LEGO skin style

Experiment X Gear Back Bling

Weapon X Claws Pickaxe

X-Tracker Wrap 2,000 V-Bucks

Most Fortnite skins have been typically released with several individual skin and cosmetic options to buy, as well as a cheaper bundle including various cosmetics from the collection. However, Epic has only released Weapon X as a complete bundle.

If more skin and cosmetic options are launched for Wolverine’s Weapon X cosmetic set, we’ll keep you updated.

Article continues after ad

For Fortnite, we also have complete guides on weekly challenges and quests in Chapter 5 Season 3, every new, unvaulted and vaulted weapons, and all the Fortnite collabs.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.