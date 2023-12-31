Is Fortnite getting a Devil May Cry & Avatar collab? Rumors explained

According to reports and possible hints from in-game art, Fortnite’s next set of crossover skins will be from Devil May Cry and James Cameron’s Avatar. But how valid are these rumors, and will Fortnite truly feature Dante from the Devil May Cry series?

Fortnite has long been famed for its ludicrous amount of crossover skins, bringing characters from other games and media in events and skin crossovers. The sheer number and variety of crossovers makes it impossible to predict what’s going to come to the game next.

And, while Fortnite has already seen many characters from gaming’s most iconic titles step onto the Battle Bus, there are still several iconic series out there that have yet to get their own skin.

Devil May Cry looks to be the next series stepping into the spotlight alongside Jake Sully from James Cameron’s Avatar.

Devil May Cry and Avatar collab rumored in Fortnite

When it comes to the DMC series, it’s really hard to tell which iteration of the series’ iconic characters we’ll get. Dante, Vergil, and Nero are the obvious three picks, although Trish and Lady are series mainstays in their own right.

However, the main three characters have had their designs drastically changed over the years, especially Dante. It’s hard to imagine they’ll go with the DmC reboot designs, but, other than that, it really is up in the air.

Jake Sully from Avatar is also rumored to be joining along with them.

The source of both rumors is the XboxEra podcast, where even the hosts of the show said to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

“This week, I was told that Devil May Cry is coming to Fortnite, and I was like… Holy sh*t,” Nick claimed. His source believes Dante is a shoo-in, but the other character alongside him isn’t clear.

Additionally, speculation from the community had players thinking Dante was coming to Fortnite soon due to a loading screen hint. And, while many in the community thought the character depicted in the loading screen was Hope, but it’s not an exact match upon closer inspection.

As a result, the Dante rumors have much more weight than the Avatar one. Nick, the Xbox host who spread the rumors about these skins, wasn’t overly confident in Jake Sully.

“The other one I got told about that I was a bit odd on was Jake Sully from Avatar,” he said. “The Na’Vi are, like, super tall. I don’t know how that would work in Fortnite.”

Both of these rumors are to be taken with a grain of salt, but the DMC one in particular has fans of the franchise excited and posting memes on Twitter already.

We’ll keep you updated on when the next Fortnite collab drops, whether we’re actually getting a DMC collab or otherwise.