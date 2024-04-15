Fortnite & Star Wars Day 2024: Skin leaks, Lightsabers, more

A new Star Wars crossover is arriving in Fortnite on Star Wars Day 2024. Here’s all we know about the skin leaks, Lightsabers & more.

Since 2019, Star Wars crossovers have been quite popular in Fortnite among both fans of the iconic franchise and players alike. The first-ever collab took place with the release of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker and added Rey and Finn skins with mythic Lightsaber weapons in the game.

Ever since then, yearly Star Wars crossovers have taken place in Fortnite, bringing iconic characters like The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, and more to the game.

However, in 2024, for the fourth time, a new installment of a Star Wars collab has been announced and it right so happens ahead of Star Wars Day before the fourth of May.

Here’s everything we know about the new Star Wars x Fortnite collab in 2024.

Epic Games released the trailer for the upcoming Star Wars crossover on Fortnite’s X account with the headline, “I’ve got a good feeling about this…”, a classic callback to an iconic line by Han Solo from the franchise.

Alongside the trailer, the release date of the crossover was mentioned which is May 3, 2024, which means the event will arrive just a day before Star Wars Day on May 4th. The trailer also teased that the crossover content would arrive at LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival other than the traditional Battle Royale modes.

Fortnite x Star Wars 2024 collab leaks

With the release of the ongoing Chapter 5 Season 2, data miners disclosed that various Star Wars-themed items were discovered in the game files and are expected to be released in May. However, with the actual announcement of the impending collaboration, these rumors and leaks become more plausible than before.

According to HYPEX’s leaks, the collaboration will include a new mythic weapon dubbed Wookie Bowcaster, cosmetics for Rebel Leia Organa and Chewbacca, the unvaulting of Lightsabers and Force Abilities, and new LEGO Fortnite content.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that John Williams’ Cantina Band will arrive in Fortnite Festival on May 3, 2024, as part of a collaboration with the game’s musical mode. A Rocket Racing race track and a Star Wars-themed car have also leaked.

However, Epic is still keeping things under wraps, with users anticipating more information to be disclosed with the next Fortnite update, which is set to release on April 30, 2024.

