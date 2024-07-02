All Fortnite Wastelander Magneto quests and rewards in Chapter 5 Season 3

Wastelander Magneto’s arrival to Fortnite has brought a handful of challenges to complete with unique rewards to earn. Here are all the Magneto quests and rewards in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is at its midway point. A new update from Epic was released on July 2, unleashing the Magneto Power gauntlets onto the Battle Royale island.

There are also several Magneto Battle Pass quests to complete with Wastelander Magneto-themed rewards, with the ultimate reward being his own skin.

Epic Games You can earn several Wastelander Magneto-themed cosmetic rewards in this season’s Fortnite Battle Pass.

All Wastelander Magneto quests & rewards in Fortnite

There are 10 quests to complete in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass that must be completed before the season ends on August 16. If you don’t finish by then, these rewards will be gone forever.

A big focal point of the quests requires players to use Magneto’s Power gauntlets, a new in-game item that lets the user throw metal shards or shield themselves from incoming damage. With Chapter 5 Season 3 focusing on vehicles, it should be yet another item to help combat vehicular menaces.

Here are all the Wastelander Magneto Battle Pass quests and rewards:

Quest Reward Visit Weapon X Lab Knock, Knock, Clang Loading Screen Collect Magneto Power Magneto’s Grasp Spray Travel distance in the air with Magneto Power equipped Magnetized Scrap Pickaxe Hit vehicles using Magneto Power Wastelander Magneto Banner Icon Complete Page 1 Quests Wasterlander Magneto Outfit Eliminate opponents with Magneto Power Crsuehd GG Emoticon Block hits using the Magneto Power Magnetic Steps Glider Configure Rift Beacons Magnetism Master Wrap Damage opponents from one story above or higher Disassemble Emote Complete Page 2 Quests Magneto skin style

