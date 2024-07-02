GamingFortnite

All Fortnite Wastelander Magneto quests and rewards in Chapter 5 Season 3

John Esposito
Fortnite Magneto questsEpic Games

Wastelander Magneto’s arrival to Fortnite has brought a handful of challenges to complete with unique rewards to earn. Here are all the Magneto quests and rewards in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is at its midway point. A new update from Epic was released on July 2, unleashing the Magneto Power gauntlets onto the Battle Royale island.

There are also several Magneto Battle Pass quests to complete with Wastelander Magneto-themed rewards, with the ultimate reward being his own skin.

You can earn several Wastelander Magneto-themed cosmetic rewards in this season’s Fortnite Battle Pass.

All Wastelander Magneto quests & rewards in Fortnite

There are 10 quests to complete in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass that must be completed before the season ends on August 16. If you don’t finish by then, these rewards will be gone forever.

A big focal point of the quests requires players to use Magneto’s Power gauntlets, a new in-game item that lets the user throw metal shards or shield themselves from incoming damage. With Chapter 5 Season 3 focusing on vehicles, it should be yet another item to help combat vehicular menaces.

Here are all the Wastelander Magneto Battle Pass quests and rewards:

QuestReward
Visit Weapon X LabKnock, Knock, Clang Loading Screen
Collect Magneto PowerMagneto’s Grasp Spray
Travel distance in the air with Magneto Power equippedMagnetized Scrap Pickaxe
Hit vehicles using Magneto PowerWastelander Magneto Banner Icon
Complete Page 1 QuestsWasterlander Magneto Outfit
Eliminate opponents with Magneto PowerCrsuehd GG Emoticon
Block hits using the Magneto PowerMagnetic Steps Glider
Configure Rift BeaconsMagnetism Master Wrap
Damage opponents from one story above or higherDisassemble Emote
Complete Page 2 QuestsMagneto skin style

