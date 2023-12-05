Fortnite players mock weapon names in new Underground season

Fortnite’s newest season introduced a new suite of guns, and players are sharing how complex the names have become.

After unprecedented levels of success, Fortnite OG is done, although it isn’t goodbye forever, as the blast from the past mode will return in 2024.

In its place, Epic Games delivered Chapter 5, Season 1, titled Underground. This season of Fortnite is a massive entity, with new modes on the horizon, new locales to explore, and plenty of cosmetics to earn.

Article continues after ad

After the simplistic detour that was Fortnite OG, fans have noticed Chapter 5 has ushered in a new wave of complexity.

Players reflect on Fortnite Underground weapon names

As mentioned, one thing players appreciated about Fortnite OG was its simplicity, at least when it first arrived. A few highlights included a smaller loot pool, the return of classic POIs like Tilted Towers, and vehicles vaulted for a short period.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 5’s arrival reverses all that, and alongside a new suite of additions, new guns have entered the loot pool, such as the Thunder Burst SMG or Hyper SMG.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, the names of some of the new weapons have thrown fans off for a loop, especially right after the OG season. Weapons once called “Drum Shotgun” or “Heavy Sniper Rifle” have an absurdly long name that doesn’t help indicate how good it is, leading to this meme from the game’s Reddit channel.

Plenty of others joined in on the fun with their take on Fortnite Underground weapon names. “All-rounder, thunder burst SMG, ambush, ranger, pistol, frenzy, auto shotgun, iron, warrior, striker AR, nemesis AR,” one player so kindly put it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another shared: “Guys, look! I found the New Super Deluxe Assault* Rifle & Knuckles 8 HD Remake Remaster Featuring Dante From The Devil May Cry Series!!” As you can imagine the rest of the takes became increasingly complex as players joked about the creativity on display.

Hopefully, Epic Games visits this thread and borrows a few of the names to use for future weaponry. They’re about as good and creative as it gets.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 is currently live, and full of fun weapons to use.