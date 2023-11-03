Is the Double Pump meta back in Fortnite Season OG?

The Pump Shotgun has been unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG and plenty of players are wondering if the Double Pump meta is back on the island. If you too are curious about the same, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

The Pump Shotgun is one of the OG weapons in the Fortnite universe and unvaulting it at the launch of Season OG does make a lot of sense. However, there was an infamous strategy back during Chapter 1 which involved the Pump Shotgun, known as the Double Pump meta.

The Double Pump meta was a brief period in Fortnite’s history where players would have two Pump Shotguns in their inventory to swap between each other instantly after shooting. This allowed the player to perform two successive shots with the lethal shotgun.

With the weapon now being unvaulted, many are wondering if the same meta will make a return to haunt players on the island. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything there is to know about the newly unvaulted Pump shotgun and the Double Pump meta in the new season.

The Double Pump meta in Fortnite Season OG

Epic Games The Pump Shotgun is one of the many weapons that have been or will be unvaulted during Season OG.

A lot of players have been curious since the release of Fortnite Season OG about the Double Pump meta. However, it is safe to say that the Double Pump meta is not back in Fortnite Season OG. Epic Games has ensured to patch the Pump Shotgun like all other shotguns in the game with a swap delay. This means that you will still have to wait for a short duration before shooting after you swap your weapons.

While this does leave some players in the community disappointed, plenty are relieved to not have to face a second shot from the Pump Shotgun after barely managing to dodge the first one. However, whether Epic will remove the swap delay from the Pump Shotgun at any point during the course of Season OG remains a mystery.

After all, with everything that has been confirmed by Epic Games already, bringing the Double Pump meta back for a week just for the sake of nostalgia might not come entirely as a surprise for the community.

So, there you have it. That’s all there is to know about the Pump Shotgun and the Double Pump meta in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

Make sure to visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates

