All new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite OG Reload mode

Fortnite has revealed its OG Reload mode is joining Chapter 5 Season 3 along with tons of classic weapons. Here are all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Reload.

Epic’s 30.20 update features an OG-themed Battle Royale mode set to join Fortnite on June 22. It includes a brand-new smaller map that features several iconic Chapter 1 POI locations, such as Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park, as well as a remix of others and everybody’s favorite weaponry from the past.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the weapons and items you can get in Fortnite Reload.

All new weapons in Fortnite OG Reload

There are no new weapons and items in Fortnite’s OG Reload mode.

Epic Games Metallica’s Ride the Lightning mythic guitar was a new item added to the main Battle Royale mode.

Epic has only confirmed that a collection of old weapons will be returning in the Reload mode due to it centering around letting players relive classic gameplay. It is therefore unknown if any new weapons will be included as part of the OG mode. However, if any are introduced, we will be sure to update you.

All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite OG Reload

There are 10 unvaulted weapons and items in Fortnite’s Reload mode.

Epic Games The Revolver, OG Heavy Shotgun, and Grappler have all been unvaulted in Fortnite Reload.

Every weapon available in Fortnite Reload has been unvaulted from earlier seasons, including multiple weapons from the first seasons of OG Chapter 1. While Epic hasn’t disclosed the entire list of weapons that have made a comeback for the mode, they have confirmed the return of several iconic firearms.

Here are all the weapons Epic has confirmed are in Fortnite OG Reload:

Revolver

Tactical Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

OG Heavy Shotgun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Infantry Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Grappler

It is not yet known how to get each of the unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Reload, but as soon as Epic reveals this we will update this section.

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite OG Reload

There are no vaulted weapons and items in Fortnite’s OG Reload mode.

Epic Games There are no weapons vaulted so far in Fortnite Reload.

With Epic’s new BR mode expected to stick around, we will keep you updated when any weapons from the Reload mode are sent into the vault.

We have you covered for Fortnite Reload, including how to play the OG mode and everything you need to know, as well as how to watch the Metallica live event just before the mode drops.

