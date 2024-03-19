Every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Myths and Mortals is here and brings a wide range of new weapons, items and even powers from the gods to the Battle Royale loot pool. Here’s every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon for this season.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Myths and Mortals has finally launched with its Greek god-themed season.
Epic’s Season 2 update has brought a whole heap of exciting mythological additions to Fortnite. This includes an overhauled new map with four new Legendary POI locations, a Battle Pass, skins, cosmetics, quests, and much more.
As with every season, there has also been a wealth of new weapons and items introduced, as well as previous weapons being vaulted and others unvaulted. Myths and Mortals brings with it four Mythic weapons to kick off the season, and even two Mythic powers from Zeus and Icarus.
Here’s a complete list of all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.
Contents
- All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
- All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
- All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Here are all the new weapons that you can find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2:
- Thunderbolt of Zeus
- Wings of Icarus
- Gatekeeper shotgun
- Harbinger SMG
- Huntress DMR
- Warforged Assault Rifle
- Shield Bubble Jr. (NEW)
- Chains of Hades (NEW)
While you can find most of these weapons in chests across the map, often times you’ll also come across modded weapons with attachments in the loot that drops. You can additionally use Mod Benches to add or modify attachments for weapons in your loadout.
All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought back some weapons and items from the vault:
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Nemesis AR
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Reaper Sniper Rifle
- Ranger Pistol
- Impulse Grenades
- Chug Splashes
- Drum Gun (NEW)
All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
These Fortnite weapons and items have been sent back to the vault in Chapter 5 Season 2 and will not be seen again within the current loot pool:
- Striker AR
- Enforcer AR
- Crash Pad Jr.
- Grapple Blade
- Ballistic Shield
- EMP Stealth Camo & Cardboard Box
- Lock On Pistol
- Hyper SMG
- Anvil Rocket Launcher
- Bananas
- Pizza Party
- Snowball Launcher
- Season 1 Medallions
Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Patch Notes | How to get Victory Umbrella | Map Changes and new locations | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | How to get Avatar Korra skin | All Weekly Challenges & Quests | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 | Chapter 5 Season 2 end date | How to get Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite Server Status | How to defeat bosses | All Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 2 | All NPC Characters | Best weapons tier list | Best landing spots | How to get Medallions