Every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Myths and Mortals is here and brings a wide range of new weapons, items and even powers from the gods to the Battle Royale loot pool. Here’s every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon for this season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Myths and Mortals has finally launched with its Greek god-themed season.

Epic’s Season 2 update has brought a whole heap of exciting mythological additions to Fortnite. This includes an overhauled new map with four new Legendary POI locations, a Battle Pass, skins, cosmetics, quests, and much more.

As with every season, there has also been a wealth of new weapons and items introduced, as well as previous weapons being vaulted and others unvaulted. Myths and Mortals brings with it four Mythic weapons to kick off the season, and even two Mythic powers from Zeus and Icarus.

Here’s a complete list of all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Here are all the new weapons that you can find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2:

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Wings of Icarus

Gatekeeper shotgun

Harbinger SMG

Huntress DMR

Warforged Assault Rifle

Shield Bubble Jr. (NEW)

Chains of Hades (NEW)

While you can find most of these weapons in chests across the map, often times you’ll also come across modded weapons with attachments in the loot that drops. You can additionally use Mod Benches to add or modify attachments for weapons in your loadout.

All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought back some weapons and items from the vault:

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Nemesis AR

Thunder Burst SMG

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Ranger Pistol

Impulse Grenades

Chug Splashes

Drum Gun (NEW)

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

These Fortnite weapons and items have been sent back to the vault in Chapter 5 Season 2 and will not be seen again within the current loot pool:

Striker AR

Enforcer AR

Crash Pad Jr.

Grapple Blade

Ballistic Shield

EMP Stealth Camo & Cardboard Box

Lock On Pistol

Hyper SMG

Anvil Rocket Launcher

Bananas

Pizza Party

Snowball Launcher

Season 1 Medallions

