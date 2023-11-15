All unvaulted items coming back to Fortnite OG in week 3

The third week of Fortnite OG is bringing back some of the fanbase’s most beloved items.

Fortnite entered a new era by returning to its roots with old map locations, weapons, and more. The release of Fortnite OG has been a massive hit, with millions of players flocking to the servers daily.

In previous weeks, Fortnite has brought back traversal items like Shopping Carts, Quadcrashers, and ATKs. This is in addition to weapons like Scoped Sniper Rifles, Tactical Shotguns, and Heavy Assult Rifles being re-introduced to the game.

Fortnite has made it their mission to bring back new aspects of the first season with every week of OG. The upcoming update will be released on November 16 and will include another round of exciting new nostalgic items. Here is a list of all the new features from the vault.

Fortnite OG unvaults planes, cannons and more

Fortnite leaker Wenso released a list of items that will be returned to the game via Twitter/X. These items have allegedly been found in the game files and are ready to be released with the latest update. Wenso also noted that Sneaky Snowman could be added to Fortnite OG, but the official release is still uncertain.

The official Fortnite Twitter account seemingly supports these claims by hinting at an icy pirate-themed release for November 16.

“What do you call frozen pirate treasure,” said the Fortnite Status account. “Pol-arrr loot! Downtime for v27.10 begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking being disabled shortly beforehand.”

List of unvaulted items

Planes

Pirate Cannons

Flint-Knock Pistol

Minigun

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Quad Launcher

Balloons

Poison Dart Trap

Itemized Glider Redeploy

Buried Treasure

Kinetic Blade

With new modes of transportation and weapons, Fortnite OG continues to add to what made the game most popular. As the weeks continue, Fortnite will continue to bring back iconic features from its first chapter.