Fortnite OG map changes: Which POIs will return?
With every new Season, the Fortnite map undergoes a variety of changes and with Chapter 4 Season OG on the verge of release, there is quite a bit of anticipation around the new POIs on the island. Here’s everything you need to know about all the POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG’s map.
Fortnite’s POIs have always been an intriguing part of the game with each different location offering a varied landscape for players to enjoy. This has resulted in players waiting eagerly for map changes with each new seasonal update.
Players will undergo time travel with the upcoming season making a return all the way back to Chapter 1 and the anticipation over which beloved POIs will make a return is at an all time high. Although there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games, data miners have revealed some leaks as to which POIs could be returning in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.
Let’s dive in and check out the POIs that are expected to be featured in the game‘s upcoming season.
All leaked POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG map
Before jumping into the list of POIs that have been revealed, you should note that these are all leaks from notable Fortnite data miners and not official confirmation from Epic Games. Having said that, the following list should not be considered to be final until the update releases on November 3, 2023.
List of all POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG:
- Junk Junction
- Haunted Hills
- Lazy Links
- Risky Reels
- Pleasant Park
- Loot Lake
- Tomato Temple
- Wailing Woods
- Lonely Lodge
- Dusty Divot
- Tilted Towers
- Snobby Shores
- Retail Row
- Greasy Grove
- Shifty Shaft
- Salty Springs
- Paradise Palms
- Fatal Fields
- Flush Factory
- Lucky Landing
As most players who have been around since Chapter 1 will recognize, a lot of POIs are making a return which are identical to the Season 5 map. Additionally, here’s an image of the leaked map for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG:
We now have to wait until Epic Games releases the Season OG update on the official Fortnite servers. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out our leaks for the OG Pass in the upcoming Season along with a bunch of other guides to help you through the game.
