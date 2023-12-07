7 beginner tips to get started in LEGO Fortnite

Looking to get started with LEGO Fortnite and don’t know where to begin? We’ve got you covered right here with 7 beginner tips.

Fortnite’s ecosystem is expanding at an accelerated rate now that Chapter 5 has begun. New UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) islands were introduced in Chapter 4, which significantly altered the Fortnite Creative experience for players.

Following the conclusion of the Big Bang and the start of Chapter 5, Epic Games has at last released the highly-anticipated LEGO Fortnite game mode, which consists of a sandbox and survival adventure for players, similar to Minecraft.

Although the game has now been released and players are busy creating their own worlds, if you too are interested in joining the action, the following seven tips will help you get started with LEGO Fortnite.

7 tips for beginners before playing LEGO Fortnite

1. Learn how to craft items

In a survival game like LEGO Fortnite, crafting is at the heart of its gameplay. Just like Minecraft, you’ll need to gather resources like Wood, Granite, Wool, Silk, and much more to craft items.

Epic Games/LEGO Crafting is an essential skill you need to learn in LEGO Fortnite.

Just to get started with crafting, you’d need a Crafting Table which requires resources as well. Once you have that set up, you can craft a Pickaxe, Sword, Crossbow, Shield, and other items to aid your survival.

2. Learn how to build – after all it’s Fortnite!

Once you’re done with your crafting skill, next up is building, which is the core fundamental of Fortnite. The sooner you learn to build structures, you’ll be able to build your own house and more with ease, just like you would in The Sims.

Epic Games/LEGO LEGO pieces snap perfectly in piece while building.

Since the entire concept of LEGO bricks is to snap them in place and build figures, in Fortnite you need materials to build structures. Similarly, combining the best of both worlds, building in LEGO Fortnite is extremely satisfying as you’d see the blocks snap perfectly to your structure’s blueprint.

Start with walls and a small shack, then make your way up to fences, larger houses, etc. You can also break down existing builds to gather resources to make new structures.

3. Know your Food and how to cook it

As you continue to thrive in your survival journey across LEGO Fortnite, your energy level and health bar can get low. And that is when the hunger strikes for food.

Epic Games/LEGO You can farm your food or harvest it.

Around your world, you’ll come across a bunch of things to eat, from Raspberry and Pumpkin to Meat and Eggs. Either pet an animal to get items like Milk and Eggs or slay them with your sword to harvest meat from them.

You can also plant seeds to grow food. Now that you have raw food in your inventory, craft a Grill to cook it into a delicious meal that will regenerate your health bar even further.

4. Start your journey towards building a Village

Building a Village is the first step in your LEGO Fortnite journey to produce a living ecosystem in your world. Start by creating a Village Shrine from your inventory through which you’ll be able to invite NPCs as your villagers and assign them Jobs.

Epic Games/LEGO Villagers help your LEGO Fortnite world flourish.

While you cannot be on a constant grind to harvest materials or building structures at the same place, you can station your villagers and assign them different jobs to do it for you. So when you’re back from all the exploration, your villagers will have harvested enough wood and food for you to survive easily.

5. Adapt to survival as soon as you can

As LEGO Fortnite might be all fun and colors, in the end it is a survival game where you’ll have limited tools. Make your supplies count, keep a watch on the durability of your tools and weapons, and fortify your village.

Epic Games/LEGO Combat is one of the skills you need to adapt to survive.

However, you also need to be skillful in crafting weapons wisely and put them to correct use to defeat dangerous creatures, right from the ghosts to crabs or even the wild wolves. Take your time getting accustomed to a Crossbow and Sword as these two weapons are your best bet for survival in LEGO Fortnite.

6. Invite friends to help build your world

As exploring solo in peace brings its own fun and solace in LEGO Fortnite, partying up with friends and embarking on a journey together makes it even more exciting. Since you’ll be limited to gathering a specific number of resources and building structures alone, being in a team with your friends will get things done around the world faster.

Epic Games/LEGO Playing LEGO Fortnite with friends makes survival easier.

You can invite your Fortnite friends to your world and make them Keyholders so they can visit your world and complete things for you while you’re offline. However, it is advisable to share it with trustworthy friends.

7. Manage inventory wisely

LEGO Fortnite limits you to only 24 inventory slots. However, if you have multiple quantities of the same item, you can merge them and stack them up in one slot as a bundle.

Epic Games/LEGO You can also store your inventory items in a chest.

But if you run out of inventory slots while carrying crucial items, you can always build a chest that will give you extra space to store your items. You’ll also be able to find chests around the world in case you need to empty a slot on your way.

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know before you play LEGO Fortnite. For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

