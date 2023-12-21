How to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite

Fortnite takes on a new meaning of survival with LEGO Fortnite. From its various creatures to crops, there’s a lot to be explored. Here is how to grow different types of crops in LEGO Fortnite.

The LEGO-fied survival mode is one of the three additions that were revealed at the end of the Big Bang event.

Out of the three new modes LEGO Fortnite is by far the favorite. The new survival mode maintains around a million followers daily and challenges the player count of the battle royale modes.

One of the many survival aspects to LEGO Fortnite is its need to keep the player from starving. One of the simplest ways to avoid starvation is to grow your own crops.

How can crops be grown in LEGO Fortnite

To grow crops, the player has to collect fetilizer from nearby animals and soil by digging at the ground with a shovel. Two soil and one fetilizer will create a soil plot which can be used to grow crops.

All crops that can be found in the world can be grown by the player, regardless of biome. For example, Snowberries are found in the Frostland biome, but they can grow in the Dry Valley or Grassland biomes as well.

The plot of soil can be found in the build menu under the village category. Once placed, the player can find a seed of any crop and place it into the empty slot of the plot.

Seeds can be found in the world through chests, and they can also be created by putting a crop through the grain mill. When the seed has been placed into the soil plot, the crop will begin to grow. No watering or weeding is necessary to keep the plants alive.

Busy adventurers can have villagers tend to the gardens in their villages. To recruit a villager for the garden, simply talk to them about jobs and select to tend the garden.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about growing crops in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.

