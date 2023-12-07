GamingFortnite

How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world

Rishabh Sabarwal
LEGO Fortnite teammatesEpic Games/LEGO

The new game mode LEGO Fortnite is live and players are jumping on the bandwagon to build their own worlds and start their survival adventures. More so, you can also invite friends to join you on your survival journey in the game. Here’s how to do that easily.

LEGO Fortnite is here, and it’s bringing a whole new survival/sandbox adventure to the Fortnite ecosystem. Its gameplay takes inspiration from hit survival games like Minecraft but is enhanced with Unreal Engine 5.

The game has its own open-world survival mode where players must gather resources, construct a village, and defend themselves from creeping threats in the world. Going on an expedition by yourself is fun for some, but embarking on an adventure with friends makes it twice as fun.

LEGO Fortnite own world gameplay.Epic Games
The start of a world created in LEGO Fortnite.

Instead of trying to figure out the new game mode on your own, it’s far easier to invite friends to join you in your LEGO Fortnite world and do it together. Here’s how to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world.

How to invite a friend in LEGO Fortnite world

In LEGO Fortnite, you can invite friends to join your world and seek their help building it. While teamwork is at the core of the gameplay, you can easily invite a Fortnite friend to play the new game mode with you.

LEGO Fortnite friend inviteEpic Games/LEGO
You can also make your friend a keyholder to your LEGO Fortnite world.

To invite a friend into your LEGO Fortnite world, follow these steps:

  1. Launch LEGO Fortnite on your device.
  2. Create your world or launch if you’ve already made one.
  3. Open your Map Menu by pressing Tab on PC and Touchpad on PS5 controller.
  4. Cycle to the Players tab on the far right.
  5. Click on Invite Friends to invite them to your party.
  6. Ask them to Ready Up from the lobby to join your world.
  7. Now you both can play in your LEGO Fortnite world together.

Furthermore, you can also make your friend the Keyholder to your world if you’d like them to keep playing even when you’re offline in Fortnite.

