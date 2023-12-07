LEGO Fortnite has launched in the game, which has added an open world building and crafting LEGO mode that is full of endless new features to discover, so here’s how to craft a sword in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite finally went live as players around have surged in their millions to play the groundbreaking game mode in the game.

Epic Games has brought a massive update to round out the year, which includes a new game mode that makes Fortnite feel like a whole new game. It allows players to create their own LEGO world, which allows players to be able to collect resources to build and craft various items in an immersive open world block building experience.

One of the first things you will want to do when you start your own world, whether it be for the first time or as a more experienced player, will be to get your hands on a weapon.

The first one available is the Shortsword, so here’s exactly how to craft a sword in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft a Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite

In order to craft a sword in LEGO fortnite you would need to use a Crafting Bench and have created 5 Wood Rods, where you will be able to make the Shortsword weapon.

When you first join your world, the first weapon you would be able to build would be the Shortsword. First you would have to collect the required Wood and Granite to build a Crafting Bench, which you can find as floor loot and this table is what you will use to craft your sword.

To build a Crafting Bench you will need:

3 Wood

5 Granite

After making the Bench, this will unlock the recipe in your Utility build menu, which allows you to be able to build a Lumber Mill needed to create Wooden Rods.

To build a Lumber Mill you will need:

8 Wood

15 Granite

Simply collect 5 pieces of Wood and then use the Lumber Mill to convert each into a Wooden Rod after a short period of time.

Finally, head over to your Crafting Bench and use your 5 Wooden Rods to craft your very own Shortsword weapon in LEGO Fortnite.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about how to create a sword in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

