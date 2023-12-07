How to craft a Pickaxe and Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite

Some of the best tools to ensure your survival in Fortnite’s LEGO are axes and pickaxes, but making them may initially be confusing. Here is a guide to crafting some basic survival tools.

LEGO Fortnite has a similar playstyle to Minecraft. Players can create their own worlds, invite friends to join, and build as much as they want. But, like Minecraft, there are outside forces out to get the player.

Rain and cold threaten your survival, making finding shelter and building a fire vital. However, before the player can begin building, they must gather materials.

This can be done by either picking up Granite and Wood that is scattered around the world, or harvesting them from trees and boulders. But to get materials this way, you’ll need the right tools.

LEGO Fortnite Pickaxe and Forest Axe recipe

Once Granite and Wood has been gathered by the player, the next step is to create a Crafting Table. This will be the hub for all craftable items in LEGO Fortnite, including other structures and tools.

To build a Crafting Bench you will need:

3 Wood

5 Granite

After crafting the bench, the game will then allow you to craft an axe and pickaxe. These items can be crafted by collecting more Wood and Granite.

To build a Wooden Pickaxe you will need:

5 Wood

To build a Forest Axe you will need:

5 Wood

2 Granite

With the Wooden Pickaxe and Forest Axe, players will be able to interact with trees and boulders to get more Granite and Wood from their world.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about how to create a Pickaxe and Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

