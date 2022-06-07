7 must-know Fortnite building tips in Chapter 3 Season 3

Knowing how to build in Fortnite is what separates the average from the very best players, and deploying it correctly can be the difference between a Victory Royale and defeat. That’s why we’ve put together some Fortnite building tips you need to know in Chapter 3 Season 3.

For all the exciting new features that arrive in each new Fortnite season, such as Chapter 3 Season 3’s ability to ride animals, building remains the most important skill to master.

If you’re someone who prefers to play the classic Fortnite mode where you can deploy cover on the fly, then knowing how to build effectively is crucial if you’re going to secure wins regularly.

Luckily, we’ve got a guide of seven essential Fortnite building tips need to know in Chapter 3 Season 3. Let’s take a look.

Select Builder Pro controller configuration

If you’re playing on console, one of the most important Fortnite building tips is to change your control scheme to Builder Pro. Doing so changes the inputs needed to build each structure and makes it quicker and more fluid.

Rather than having to cycle through the different options with the shoulder buttons, Builder Pro maps a single structure to its own button. This saves valuable time in heated fights and lets you build at a rapid rate once you’re comfortable with the controls.

To change your setup to Builder Pro, simply head into the in-game setting before you drop into a match. Scroll over to the controller settings, and you’ll see Builder Pro on the left of the screen under ‘Controller Configuration.’

Building 90s

Let’s start with one of the fundamentals. Chances are if you’ve put some time into Fortnite you’ve seen players building towers of boxes at blistering speeds – these are called 90s and they’re one of the most crucial Fortnite building tips.

90s are popular because of how quickly they can be built and the 360-degree protection they offer. Essentially you’re placing four walls, a floor, and ramp as fast as possible by jumping and spinning in a circle, hence the name.

To build 90s quickly and easy, start with a single ramp then put up the walls. Follow this with a jump, then a floor, and another ramp to catch you. Repeat the process to quickly gain the high ground.

It’s also worth noting that jump fatigue sets in after two jumps, so once you get good a building 90s try and get in the habit of doing one in three without jumping. This is achieved by posting yourself at the back of the ramp you build so you don’t need to jump onto it.

Tunneling

90s are useful if you want to secure the high ground, but what if you need to move horizontally? That’s where our next important Fortnite building tip, tunneling, comes in.

Here, you’re building a series of interconnected boxes to allow you to move around while protected from enemy fire. It can be used while on the ground, but it’s most effective during aerial build fights.

All you have to do is start by placing down a floor panel, then quickly build walls and a roof to form a box. Finally, quickly edit through one of the walls and repeat.

Tunneling is an incredibly useful technique, whether you need to make a quick getaway or you’re pushing an opponent.

Cones are your friends

When you’re first starting out, it may seem like cones are the least useful of the building options, as the walls, ramps, and floors have much more obvious benefits. However, the correct use of cones is needed if you’re going to become an effective builder.

Cones are perfect for putting a stop to rushing opponents. They can’t be easily built on top of, and they’re fiddly to navigate around, so throwing down cones when you have the high ground is a nice way of forcing enemies to reposition.

They also come in handy when you’re building yourself, as they block the vision of enemies above you. Turning and building walls with cones on top while ramping up is a popular method used by skilled players, called a ‘Thwifo Cones.’

Boxing

Boxing has been a popular tactic in Fortnite for some time, but it’s not always obvious how to use it effectively. As the name suggests, this is the process of trapping your opponent in a box they have to mine or shoot their way out of.

If there is an opponent on the other side of your wall, build cones above and below them and construct walls all around them. Less skilled players will often panic in this situation, as they suddenly can’t build their way out.

The key to this Fortnite building tip is editing a window into the middle of one the walls, as this gives you cover and lets you land shots into the box as the same time.

If you’re trying to box an opponent on the move, throw down the cones first as they have the largest reach of any build in Fortnite.

Triple edits

Building is often seen as a defensive tool, but it’s also incredibly useful for more aggressive plays. The key is being able to edit through your own build quickly so you can push opponents while still maintaining some degree of cover.

Once you’ve got to grips with editing, you can start to practice triple edits. While laying down ramps, these require you to quickly build a floor and cone, edit through them, then a wall to edit through all in succession.

Doing this basically lets you close the gap between you and an opponent who has higher ground without leaving you exposed. You will still be at risk, however, from shots from either side, so be careful when using this technique in wide-open spaces.

It will take plenty of practice to master as it’s one of the more advanced Fortnite building tips that requires incredibly fast reactions.

Practice on Creative Mode

The last of our Fortnite building tips may seem like an obvious one, but you’d be surprised at many players don’t make use of Creative Mode. Here you can practice your building to your heart’s content without the pressure of a real match.

Many of the tips we’ve listed take time to master but can cause instant death if messed up in the heat of battle. That’s why we recommend using Creative Mode as a safe space.

For more advanced techniques like triple edits, it’s all about learning the rhythm and being able to replicate it quickly. The only surefire way to learn is to repeat the action over and over until you’re confident enough to use it in a proper match.

There you have it! Those were seven vital Fortnite building tips for Chapter 3 Season 3. For more on Fortnite, check out our other guides:

