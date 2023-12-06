Is LEGO Fortnite free to play?

Here is an example of some of the LEGO-Styles that will be available.

Fortnite has unveiled its exciting new LEGO-themed survival game mode, launching entirely free-to-play on December 7. ️

LEGO Fortnite was one of the three new modes revealed during Fortnite’s Big Bang event featuring Eminem. Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival were also revealed in an attempt to expand the world that was once battle-royal centered.

Fortnite is also extending its partnership with LEGO to its vast line of player skins. Those who jump into LEGO Fortnite can play as their favorite Fortnite skins that have been turned into LEGO mini figures.

Players are gearing up for a unique adventure where LEGO’s colorful bricks collide with Fortnite’s world, offering endless possibilities for exploration, crafting, and survival. But what will it cost to buy the game?

Will LEGO Fortnite cost money to play or is it free?

LEGO Fortnite will be free to play. There will be no extra purchases from Fortnite or LEGO to unlock the experience. However, in-game cosmetics like skins and emotes can be purchased.

“These new live-service games will launch in Fortnite later this week and be available globally to play for free,” said Epic Games on their blog, discussing the latest game modes coming to Fortnite.

After the Big Bang event, Epic Games released more information surrounding LEGO Fortnite and what can be expected when it releases. In an effort to make Fortnite accessible for everyone, LEGO Fortnite will have an E10+ rating, meaning that it is appropriate for everyone aged 10 and older.

LEGO Fortnite’s survival mode will be available to everyone who has Fortnite downloaded on December 7. Until then, players can play around with certain emotes and skins to see what they will look like LEGO-fied.

